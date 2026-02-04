Savannah Guthrie’s Mom’s Alleged Abduction Was Orchestrated by More Than One Person, Claims Ex-Hostage Negotiator
An ex-NYPD hostage negotiator believes more than one perpetrator was involved in the alleged kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie.
Wallace Zeins told CNN on Tuesday, February 3, that the circumstances surrounding the 84-year-old's suspected abduction, including the purported ransom note and her limited mobility, suggest multiple people carried out the crime.
Explaining his reasoning, he pointed to the fact that the grandma weighs "150 pounds" and is "not in the best of health."
'It’s Some Type of Group'
She "can't walk or run," he noted, before going on to analyze the aforementioned ransom note demanding millions via a cryptocurrency payment.
"What does that tell you, it tells you that it’s some type of group that knows what Bitcoin is all about, and social media, and they know the system," Wallace said.
TMZ reported on Tuesday that they received a ransom note detailing "certain things" that indicated it wasn't a fake, including "what she was wearing and damage to the house."
Wallace added that he's hopeful the note was written electronically, claiming it would then be easier for investigators to find out who penned it.
"If it was on a computer, then that helps also because the FBI is so good at what they do when it comes down to electronic surveillance and electronic stuff of that nature, then they will be able to further that investigation," he said.
Police Discovered Blood and Signs of Forced Entry at Nancy Guthrie's Home
Meanwhile, authorities found blood at Nancy's upscale Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Ariz. Additionally, there were signs of forced entry, and part of her Ring doorbell camera was also missing.
The Today show anchor's mom was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31. Savannah's sister Annie is said to have had dinner with her mom before she went missing.
Nancy's disappearance was reported by family members the next day after she failed to show up to church services.
Former NewsNation Host Claims Brother-in-Law Is Involved
Former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed Savannah's brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni was identified as a person of interest on Tuesday.
However, Pima County Sheriff's Department subsequently released a statement denying Ashleigh's assertion.
"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," read the updated issued on Wednesday, February 4. "Detectives are working closely with Guthrie's family. While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."
Tommaso is Annie's husband.
Ashleigh claimed on her podcast, "Drop Dead Serious," that investigators towed Annie's car, which was believed to have "some connection" to Tommaso.
The TV host also reported that the windows in Nancy's home were smashed in.