Savannah Guthrie’s Mom’s Alleged Abduction Was Orchestrated by More Than One Person, Claims Ex-Hostage Negotiator

photo of savannah guthrie and mom nancy guthrie
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Saturday night, January 31.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

An ex-NYPD hostage negotiator believes more than one perpetrator was involved in the alleged kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie.

Wallace Zeins told CNN on Tuesday, February 3, that the circumstances surrounding the 84-year-old's suspected abduction, including the purported ransom note and her limited mobility, suggest multiple people carried out the crime.

Explaining his reasoning, he pointed to the fact that the grandma weighs "150 pounds" and is "not in the best of health."

Source: @OutFrontCNN/x

Former NYPD hostage negotiator Wallace Zeins believes more than one person was involved in the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie.

'It’s Some Type of Group'

image of An alleged random note was delivered to TMZ on Tuesday, February 3.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

An alleged random note was delivered to TMZ on Tuesday, February 3.

She "can't walk or run," he noted, before going on to analyze the aforementioned ransom note demanding millions via a cryptocurrency payment.

"What does that tell you, it tells you that it’s some type of group that knows what Bitcoin is all about, and social media, and they know the system," Wallace said.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that they received a ransom note detailing "certain things" that indicated it wasn't a fake, including "what she was wearing and damage to the house."

image of The purported note demanded millions of dollars in bitcoin.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The purported note demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin.

Wallace added that he's hopeful the note was written electronically, claiming it would then be easier for investigators to find out who penned it.

"If it was on a computer, then that helps also because the FBI is so good at what they do when it comes down to electronic surveillance and electronic stuff of that nature, then they will be able to further that investigation," he said.

Police Discovered Blood and Signs of Forced Entry at Nancy Guthrie's Home

image of Police found blood at Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Police found blood at Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Meanwhile, authorities found blood at Nancy's upscale Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Ariz. Additionally, there were signs of forced entry, and part of her Ring doorbell camera was also missing.

The Today show anchor's mom was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31. Savannah's sister Annie is said to have had dinner with her mom before she went missing.

Nancy's disappearance was reported by family members the next day after she failed to show up to church services.

Source: @cbsnews/instagram

A trail of blood was seen in chilling new footage.

Former NewsNation Host Claims Brother-in-Law Is Involved

image of Ashleigh Banfield claimed Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni was identified as a person of interest.
Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook

Ashleigh Banfield claimed Savannah's brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni was identified as a person of interest.

Former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed Savannah's brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni was identified as a person of interest on Tuesday.

However, Pima County Sheriff's Department subsequently released a statement denying Ashleigh's assertion.

"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," read the updated issued on Wednesday, February 4. "Detectives are working closely with Guthrie's family. While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."

Source: @pimasheriff/instagram

Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement denying that Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law was a person of interest.

image of Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie was the last person to see her on Saturday night.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie was the last person to see her on Saturday night.

Tommaso is Annie's husband.

Ashleigh claimed on her podcast, "Drop Dead Serious," that investigators towed Annie's car, which was believed to have "some connection" to Tommaso.

The TV host also reported that the windows in Nancy's home were smashed in.

