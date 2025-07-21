Savannah Guthrie Encourages People to Stop Being 'Complete Jerks' to Astronomer CEO After Coldplay Concert Disaster: 'These Are Real People'
Savannah Guthrie thinks the Coldplay concert controversy has gone too far.
During the Monday, July 21, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 53, showed mercy toward Astronomer CEO Andy Byron after his alleged affair with colleague Kristin Cabot.
"These are real people. We don't want to be complete jerks," Guthrie expressed. "On the other hand, we do live on planet Earth, and it is everywhere. I can't really believe how big it became."
She acknowledged how the story is "dominating the headlines and the internet," but she still doesn't want people to "have a laugh at their expense."
That said, the mom-of-two does find the viral incident hilarious.
"There are moments where the internet is really clever. I read it somewhere. It was like, 'This is the moment where the internet brought us all together, around this thing,'" she said.
Guthrie introduced a video of the Philadelphia Phillies mascots replicating the comical moment.
"I think they should get an Oscar for this performance...they have no words, and you knew exactly what they were doing...it's a shot-for-shot recreation of the moment," she quipped.
Fellow guest co-host Willie Geist also had mixed opinions on the matter.
"I've been on a personal journey with this one. I think you have, too, which is like, 'Oh my gosh, can you believe it? It's so funny.' And then you start thinking about his wife, both of their kids, and it's like, 'Has it gone too far?'" she said to Geist. "But it is true that you open your phone, and it is about the only thing that pops up."
Andy Byron Resigns as CEO of Astronomer
Byron resigned on Saturday, July 19, as the internet storm surged.
"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," Astronomer said in a statement. "The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."
The company lead was caught cuddling up to HR chief Cabot on a kiss cam during a Coldplay concert on Wednesday, July 16, in Boston, Mass. Byron ducked, while Cabot covered her face with her hands.
"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," lead singer Chris Martin teased.
Are Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Having an Affair?
Although the executives' relationship has not been confirmed, Byron gushed over his co-worker, who got hired in 2024, in an Astronomer press release from November 2024.
"Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory," he expressed. "She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."
Cabot also gave Byron — who has been CEO since 2023 — his flowers.
"It’s not just about benefits or catered lunches. There’s so much more to it, and I was energized in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here," she said.