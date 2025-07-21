Savannah Guthrie Encourages People to Stop Being 'Complete Jerks' to Astronomer CEO After Coldplay Concert Disaster: 'These Are Real People'

"These are real people. We don't want to be complete jerks," Guthrie expressed. "On the other hand, we do live on planet Earth, and it is everywhere. I can't really believe how big it became."

She acknowledged how the story is "dominating the headlines and the internet," but she still doesn't want people to "have a laugh at their expense."

That said, the mom-of-two does find the viral incident hilarious.

"There are moments where the internet is really clever. I read it somewhere. It was like, 'This is the moment where the internet brought us all together, around this thing,'" she said.

Guthrie introduced a video of the Philadelphia Phillies mascots replicating the comical moment.

"I think they should get an Oscar for this performance...they have no words, and you knew exactly what they were doing...it's a shot-for-shot recreation of the moment," she quipped.