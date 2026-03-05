Savannah Guthrie Has Emotional Reunion With 'Today' Colleagues as She Returns to Studio for First Time Since Mom Nancy Went Missing

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie had an emotional reunion with her Today colleagues when she returned to the NYC studio for the first time since her mom, Nancy Guthrie, went missing last month. Cameras captured the TV star hugging her coworkers on set on the morning of Thursday, March 5, and at one point, she emotionally addressed the staff — though it's unclear what she said to them.

Savannah Guthrie Visits 'Today' Set

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie visited the 'Today' set for the first time since her mom went missing on February 1.

"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues," a spokesperson shared of the visit. "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home." As OK! reported, it's believed Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early morning hours of February 1.

🚨 Savannah Guthrie has returned to the "TODAY" show studio for the first time since her mom Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped.



Source NBC & TMZ pic.twitter.com/tfAdiseQ56 — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) March 5, 2026 Source: @IAmyLeigh/x;@tmz/x The TV star was seen addressing her colleagues on set.

The TV Star 'Has the Intention to Return to the Show'

Source: nbc Jenna Bush Hager confirmed Savannah 'has the intention to return' to 'Today' at some point.

Jenna Bush Hager addressed her friend's visit on the March 5 installment of Jenna & Sheinelle. "Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock in Studio 1A. We got to see her this morning. In her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in the room, the crew," Jenna shared while tearing up. "She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's her home and where she feels so loved. She is beyond loved here. We're happy that she is home."

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Authorities have yet to identify a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The former first daughter clarified she "doesn't know" exactly when Savannah will be back on-air, but she was grateful to see her pal again. "It felt so good to get to hug her," she gushed.

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Source: mega A masked man was caught trying to disable the doorbell camera of Nancy Guthrie's home.