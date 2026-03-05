Savannah Guthrie Has Emotional Reunion With 'Today' Colleagues as She Returns to Studio for First Time Since Mom Nancy Went Missing
March 5 2026, Published 10:11 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie had an emotional reunion with her Today colleagues when she returned to the NYC studio for the first time since her mom, Nancy Guthrie, went missing last month.
Cameras captured the TV star hugging her coworkers on set on the morning of Thursday, March 5, and at one point, she emotionally addressed the staff — though it's unclear what she said to them.
Savannah Guthrie Visits 'Today' Set
"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues," a spokesperson shared of the visit. "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."
As OK! reported, it's believed Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early morning hours of February 1.
The TV Star 'Has the Intention to Return to the Show'
Jenna Bush Hager addressed her friend's visit on the March 5 installment of Jenna & Sheinelle.
"Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock in Studio 1A. We got to see her this morning. In her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in the room, the crew," Jenna shared while tearing up. "She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's her home and where she feels so loved. She is beyond loved here. We're happy that she is home."
The former first daughter clarified she "doesn't know" exactly when Savannah will be back on-air, but she was grateful to see her pal again.
"It felt so good to get to hug her," she gushed.
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
While Savannah has been under the radar since her mom's disappearance, she did film a few Instagram videos begging for Nancy's safe return.
In her latest upload, Savannah revealed the family is now offering a reward of up to $1 million for Nancy's "recovery" — though she acknowledged her mother may no longer be alive.
The motive behind the suspected kidnapping is unclear, as a deal was never made when Savannah told the alleged kidnappers she would pay their ransom fee.
Authorities do not currently have any suspects other than the masked and armed man who was seen trying to disable the doorbell camera on the 84-year-old's home. DNA was found inside Nancy's house, but since it's mixed, meaning it contains samples from more than one person, Sheriff Chris Nanos admitted it could take months, if not a year, to analyze.