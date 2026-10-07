Savannah Guthrie Says She Always Flies Coach 'Unless NBC Is Paying' for Her Airline Ticket: 'Then It's First Class All the Way'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie joked that she always flies coach unless it's on someone else's dime.
The reporter discussed travel costs with her co-anchors on the October 7 episode of the Today show, admitting that recent ticket prices were much higher than she preferred.
"I wish you were here yesterday because I just booked some holiday travel and my jaw was on the floor for just coach class tickets, not very far," she admitted to Chief Consumer Investigative Correspondent Vicky Nguyen during a travel segment.
Her co-hosts were immediately taken aback.
"Quite impressive you’ve already booked your holiday travel," Craig Melvin gushed after the segment.
"Even more impressive, you’re flying coach," Carson Daly quipped.
Guthrie was immediately shocked that her coworkers assumed she would pay big bucks for her family's annual holiday travel.
'First Class All the Way'
"Of course, who do you think I am, Craig Melvin?” she exclaimed, taking aim at her veteran reporting partner.
Naturally, that gave Melvin the ammunition to tease Guthrie for always choosing the worst seat on a commercial airline for the sake of saving a couple hundred bucks.
“By the way, she doesn’t just fly coach," he noted. "She sits by the bathroom, in the middle seat."
Guthrie was not ashamed of her travel choices, though she said she is more than happy to splurge when traveling on the company dime.
“I do!” she admitted, adding, “Unless NBC is paying, then it’s first class all the way.”
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Guthrie did not divulge her travel plans, which may take place with her husband, Mike Feldman, and their children, Vale, 12, and Charley, 9.
This will mark the reporter's first holiday season without her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1.
Few answers have been offered since then, as police sift through video footage, evidence and ransom notes, investigating the idea that Nancy was forcibly taken in the middle of the night.
Over the course of the last eight months, Savannah has repeatedly pleaded with the public for any information that will lead to the return of her mother.
Hollywood Speaks Out
Her story has taken the media by storm, even prompting actress Allison Janney to offer up an emotional tribute to Nancy after accepting an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat on September 14.
"I honestly can say I think about her every day and think about the loss and what Savannah and her family are going through," she told reporters backstage. "It truly just took over. I don’t think I’m alone, too. I think all of America was thinking about her."
Savannah gushed over the moment on Today the following morning.
“I never let a moment pass, if I get one, to talk about my mom and how much we miss her and love her, my whole family, my sister and my brother and I and all of our extended families, we’re in such pain," Savannah shared. "We need help. So thank you, Allison Janney, for remembering us and for giving an opportunity for me to renew that call."