Savannah Guthrie Hints At Rumored 'Today' Show Feud, Teases 'It's All Quiet' On Set

This is far from the first time fans have worried Guthrie may be sending a pointed message to her bosses at NBC. Last month, the television personality sent staff into a panic after oversleeping and arriving 20 minutes before the morning show was set to tape. Despite it being framed as an accident, sources claimed Guthrie may have purposely pulled the stunt to prove to the network who is really running the show.

"When Savannah doesn’t show up for work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is," the source spilled at the time. "Savannah simply isn’t allowed to ‘go off the grid’, what if there is breaking news?"