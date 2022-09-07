Savannah Guthrie Hints At Rumored 'Today' Show Feud, Teases 'It's All Quiet' On Set
Savannah Guthrie is seemingly hinting at the rumored tensions on set of the Today show. The anchorwoman took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo playfully captioned, "all quiet behind the scenes."
In the sweet snapshot, Guthrie is all smiles. Her co-host, Hoda Kotb, is seated beside her, laughing while taking a selfie.
This comes as rumors swirl that Guthrie is considering leaving the popular daytime chat-fest amid an alleged heated feud between herself and Kotb. The 50-year-old sparked concerns after she was noticeably missing from eight shows while still remaining active on social media.
During her absence, Guthrie was soaking up the sun on a lavish end-of-summer vacation, alongside her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two sons — 8 year-old Vale and 5-year-old Charles.
This is far from the first time fans have worried Guthrie may be sending a pointed message to her bosses at NBC. Last month, the television personality sent staff into a panic after oversleeping and arriving 20 minutes before the morning show was set to tape. Despite it being framed as an accident, sources claimed Guthrie may have purposely pulled the stunt to prove to the network who is really running the show.
"When Savannah doesn’t show up for work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is," the source spilled at the time. "Savannah simply isn’t allowed to ‘go off the grid’, what if there is breaking news?"
"Producers, assistants, executives, security, hair and makeup people are all waiting for her to arrive," the source continued. "If she’s one minute late, everyone would notice. If she’s 10 minutes late, it’s CODE RED."
This also comes in the midst of rumors that Guthrie and Kotb do not get along behind the scenes, with insiders previously dishing that Guthrie is intent on pushing her co-anchor out of her spot on the show.
"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," a source explained. "Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."