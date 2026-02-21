Inside Savannah Guthrie's Marriage to Michael Feldman: A Closer Look at the Couple's Strong Bond

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman Have Been Married Since 2014

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman have been married for more than a decade.

Savannah Guthrie's husband is by her side through it all. After her divorce from her first husband, Mark Orchard, the Today co-anchor found love again with Michael Feldman, whom she began dating in 2009. They got engaged during a trip to Turks and Caicos in 2013 and tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in March 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman Share 2 Children

Source: MEGA Michael Feldman is Savannah Guthrie's second husband.

On August 13, 2014, Guthrie and Feldman welcomed their first child, Vale. The then-first-time father wrote a letter for his daughter, which Today published in November 2014, saying he had "a purpose now." "It's the most important job that I have ever had. And while I am new to this whole parenting thing, I promise that I will do whatever I can to protect you, nurture you, help you develop and grow into the best person you can be," said Feldman. "It's a really daunting assignment, that's for sure. But I now understand why it is the toughest but most gratifying thing that I will ever do." The couple expanded their brood with the birth of their second child, Charles "Charley" Max, on December 8, 2016. Guthrie always wanted to be a mom, and she admitted she and her husband thought "maybe it was too late" and they had "lost [their] chance" to have a child. "When we found out we were pregnant, I don't think there were two happier people on this planet," she told People in April 2019.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman Share an Interfaith Marriage

Source: MEGA The couple got engaged in 2013.

In an episode of "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast, the mom-of-two spoke candidly about her relationship with Feldman and the way they found common ground despite their differences. "When we were dating, and by the way we dated for five and a half years, wait for it because a lot of reasons, and we both had commitment issues for our own reasons," she said. "I met him very soon after getting separated and divorced so was like 'here's what's never going to happen.'" Guthrie, who is Christian, also highlighted their lives as an interfaith couple, noting, "You know, I don't, I can't have a boyfriend I don't want to so it took a long long time but we talked about it because of our differing faiths and because my faith is so important to me. All I know is that I'm trying to have integrity in my faith with my children and in my family and Mike is there with me allowing me to do that." She and her Jewish husband are working together to respect each other's religious faith and traditions while also teaching and raising their interfaith children. "I'm trying to make God the fifth member of our little family I want to teach them about the God that I know," she continued.

Michael Feldman Has Been Supporting Savannah Guthrie Following Her Mom's Disappearance