Inside Savannah Guthrie's Marriage to Michael Feldman: A Closer Look at the Couple's Strong Bond
Feb. 21 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman Have Been Married Since 2014
Savannah Guthrie's husband is by her side through it all.
After her divorce from her first husband, Mark Orchard, the Today co-anchor found love again with Michael Feldman, whom she began dating in 2009. They got engaged during a trip to Turks and Caicos in 2013 and tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in March 2014.
Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman Share 2 Children
On August 13, 2014, Guthrie and Feldman welcomed their first child, Vale.
The then-first-time father wrote a letter for his daughter, which Today published in November 2014, saying he had "a purpose now."
"It's the most important job that I have ever had. And while I am new to this whole parenting thing, I promise that I will do whatever I can to protect you, nurture you, help you develop and grow into the best person you can be," said Feldman. "It's a really daunting assignment, that's for sure. But I now understand why it is the toughest but most gratifying thing that I will ever do."
The couple expanded their brood with the birth of their second child, Charles "Charley" Max, on December 8, 2016.
Guthrie always wanted to be a mom, and she admitted she and her husband thought "maybe it was too late" and they had "lost [their] chance" to have a child.
"When we found out we were pregnant, I don't think there were two happier people on this planet," she told People in April 2019.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman Share an Interfaith Marriage
In an episode of "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast, the mom-of-two spoke candidly about her relationship with Feldman and the way they found common ground despite their differences.
"When we were dating, and by the way we dated for five and a half years, wait for it because a lot of reasons, and we both had commitment issues for our own reasons," she said. "I met him very soon after getting separated and divorced so was like 'here's what's never going to happen.'"
Guthrie, who is Christian, also highlighted their lives as an interfaith couple, noting, "You know, I don't, I can't have a boyfriend I don't want to so it took a long long time but we talked about it because of our differing faiths and because my faith is so important to me. All I know is that I'm trying to have integrity in my faith with my children and in my family and Mike is there with me allowing me to do that."
She and her Jewish husband are working together to respect each other's religious faith and traditions while also teaching and raising their interfaith children.
"I'm trying to make God the fifth member of our little family I want to teach them about the God that I know," she continued.
Michael Feldman Has Been Supporting Savannah Guthrie Following Her Mom's Disappearance
After Savannah's mom Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Michael told Page Six he is "just being responsive" but feels "mostly unhelpful" amid the desperate search for his mother-in-law. He, however, noted the media's "thoughtfulness" in its handling of the situation.
He also reposted the FBI's surveillance footage of the suspect, pleading with the public to help find his mother-in-law.
"Someone out there may recognize this person," he wrote. "Please help us. Bring her home."
On February 17, Michael was seen arriving at Tucson International Airport in Arizona amid the search for Nancy. He was previously spotted traveling with his two kids in Florida before he was photographed back in the state, where Savannah has been staying as the search for her mother continues.