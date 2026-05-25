Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Claims Kidnapper Is 'Obsessed With Torturing the Guthrie Family'

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Former FBI Special Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer outlined four potential scenarios regarding the abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. Jennifer shared this assessment on her official X account (@CoffindafferFBI), characterizing the case as a "kidnapping for ransom plot gone south." Her four propositions, based on historical criminal patterns rather than official case conclusions, include “The Wrench Attack” Plot. This organized, sophisticated criminal group targeted Nancy after researching her and the wealth of her daughter Savannah. With abundant public information, photos, and details of her home available online, Nancy was a highly vulnerable target.

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Source: @@CoffindafferFBI/X Jennifer suggests the group likely sought cryptocurrency keys.

Jennifer suggests the group likely sought cryptocurrency keys (a massive ransom business) and that Nancy may have tragically died at the hands of her abductor early on. At the same time, the culprits continued to press for the $6 million ransom anyway. “A sophisticated crime group researched Nancy and the wealth of her daughter, Savannah,” Jennifer explained. “With a plethora of photos of Nancy, her home, even her bedroom, Nancy was a ripe target for an easy abduction. And the closeness of Savannah and [Nancy’s other daughter] Annie [Guthrie] to Nancy made the prospect of getting paid a likely prospect in the group’s mind.” The next theory, the “Distant Family Involvement,” suggests that a relative planned the staged kidnapping for monetary gain or personal animosity. Jennifer noted that Nancy’s immediate family has been thoroughly cleared by law enforcement. She clarified that she is "not barking up this tree" herself, but included it because it remains a prominent theory within public true-crime circles.

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Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH She drew a historical parallel to the case of Heddy Braun.

“Her immediate family has been cleared, but could some other relative have planned this?” the ex-FBI agent wondered. “I am not barking up this tree, but [at] present, many people believe this.” The former agent also surmises it could have been a handyman or family friend who took Nancy, suggesting a methodical, organized local acquaintance or worker plotted and executed the abduction. She drew a historical parallel to the case of Heddy Braun, in which a ransom demand was delayed for days. In Nancy’s case, the $6 million demand came one day later. Lastly, Jennifer posed that the abduction could have been a targeted revenge plot by someone harboring a deep grudge against Nancy or a Guthrie family member who perpetrated the crime out of pure malice. The ultimate goal in this case, she theorized, would be to inflict maximum emotional distress, strip the family of wealth and damage their reputations via public scrutiny.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Jennifer further theorized that the crime may have been deliberately timed.

Jennifer further theorized that the crime may have been deliberately timed after a family dinner to frame Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso, and daughter, Annie, who were the last to see her. “Someone angry at Nancy/a Guthrie family member perpetrated this crime to cause absolute misery to this family,” she explained. “That means the torture of abducting Nancy with zero regard for her life. They wanted to strip of the family of money (thus ransom demand), cause severe emotional distress, and inflict damage on their reputations by publicly going forth with the demands, knowing the ransom demand would not be paid, causing much public scrutiny (which has happened).” Jennifer continued, saying that in this theory, “They also set up the kidnap to frame, in a sense, [Nancy’s son-in-law] Tommaso [Cioni] & Annie’s [Guthrie, Nancy’s daughter] by choosing to kidnap her after a family dinner and with Tommaso last to see her, hoping the public would make the leap to blame them. This would be someone completely obsessed with torturing the Guthrie family. Someone who would risk it all to murder their matriarch.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy has been missing for more than 16 weeks.