Prison Blues: Savannah Chrisley Reveals Parents Todd & Julie Haven't Spoken Once Since Going to Jail 4 Months Ago

Julie Chrisley is having a hard time being away from her husband, Todd, and their faithful family, as she and her lover are only months in to their seven and 12-year respective prison sentences.

During the Monday, May 1, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, the couple's daughter, Savannah, revealed her mom and dad have not spoken since they surrendered themselves to police on Tuesday, January 17, after convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also charged with a count of wire fraud.