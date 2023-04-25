Savannah Chrisley Cryptically Details 'Unbeautiful' Healing Process after Parents' Arrest
Savannah Chrisley is in her feels.
As the reality star gets situated in her new life while her parents are behind bars, leaving her as the caretaker of her younger siblings, Savannah hinted that she's been facing some challenges.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Savannah re-shared a post by Instagram account @collectiveworld that read: "Let me be honest with you — there is nothing peaceful about your healing."
"In fact, your healing can be a very unbeautiful thing. It's loud and angry. It's terrifyingly lonely and quiet, too," the post continued. "But despite all these things, your healing is still important. Your healing is still necessary."
Concluded the message: "Your healing is everything you hate, but that just means it's giving you the space to grow."
Savannah wrote alongside the post, "Never needed this more than I do tonight..."
- Savannah Chrisley 'Repeatedly Insulted' Airline Employees Before Being Kicked Off Of Flight, Southwest Claims
- Savannah Chrisley Details Being Thrown Off Flight For 'Unruly' Behavior After Dispute With 'Awful' Attendant
- Savannah Chrisley Claims Attorney Representing Todd & Julie Chrisley Did Not 'Have A Conversation' With Them About Losing Case: 'Never Happened'
While Savannah didn't go into further detail about her troubling night, her problems may have had something to do with the new responsibilities she's been tasked with after Todd and Julie Chrisley were imprisoned in January for bank fraud and tax evasion.
Following their November 2022 sentencing, Savannah was given guardianship of Grayson and Chloe — and while she's been teasing adorable moments with Chloe, the major change in her life has taken a toll on her.
Savannah revealed back in February that she "had a full-on breakdown" the other night. “I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying.”
“I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don’t feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she’s done for all her life,” the famous offspring admitted on her "Unlocked" podcast. “I was sitting there, and the next day Chloe said, ‘You’re doing a pretty good job. You made me ramen noodles last night.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, it seems Savannah has found her footing, as she figured out how to manage her parenting duties and life as a single woman. While not going into too much detail, Savannah teased last month that she's "dating someone," saying that she and her siblings are now a "package deal."
"This is what you're getting into. Guess what? There's two kids, my parents aren't in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, 110 percent transparency. If you're in, you're in. If you're out, you're out," she concluded on a previous podcast episode.