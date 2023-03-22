Savannah Chrisley Confesses Dating Is 'Hard' While Raising Her Siblings After Parents' Conviction
Savannah Chrisley has entered the dating pool — but it seems she may need some help to keep her afloat.
Now that the famous offspring of convicted parents Todd and Julie Chrisley is looking after her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe, Savannah can't seem to find the time for herself to date.
Savannah spilled her personal drama on the latest episode of her podcast, "Unlocked," telling guest Andrew Jannakos: "It's hard, it's extremely…"
"I'm helping to raise my 10-year-old sister and 16-year old-brother and I'm trying to date," the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, pointed out after being given guardianship of the youngsters while their parents serve their combined 19-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion.
"And I'm like, 'What do you do with them?' The 16-year-old, he drives and all that, but the 10-year-old I'm like, 'You gotta maybe come have dinner with me,'" Savannah went on, noting that dating her comes with all other aspects of her life.
"From the beginning, it's really always all of you, and not just you and that person," Savannah said of her view of dating.
Savannah was last publicly linked to hockey player Nic Kerdiles. Following an on-again, off-again relationship that saw the now-exes get engaged in 2019, Savannah and Nic ultimately parted ways in 2022.
Aside from opening up about her relationship troubles, Savannah has been candid about what raising her siblings has been like in recent months — confessing it's been far from easy.
"The other night, I had a full-on breakdown," Savannah admitted last month during a podcast episode, explaining, "I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying."
"I am not my mother. How am I going to do this?" the reality star continued to express. "I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life."
Savannah recalled her younger sister reassuring her that she's doing OK as the family adjusts to their new normal. "I was sitting there, and the next day Chloe said, 'You're doing a pretty good job. You made me ramen noodles last night,'" Savannah detailed, noting she's planning on preparing meals moving forward.