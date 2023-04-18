Savannah Chrisley Claims Attorney Representing Todd & Julie Chrisley Did Not 'Have A Conversation' With Them About Losing Case: 'Never Happened'
Savannah Chrisley and the rest of her family were not prepared for Todd and Julie Chrisley to lose their tax evasion case.
In a TikTok preview of the Chrisley Knows Best star's upcoming appearance on the "Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker" podcast, the gossip blogger questioned her about if her parent's lawyer prepared them to lose their case and endure prison time.
In the clip, Perez Hilton asked, "There must have been a point where his lawyer said to him, 'Listen it's looking like you're going to lose,'" to which the 25-year-old bluntly stated, "No."
"If I'm your dad and I know that I'm innocent but my lawyers telling me that I'm going to lose, well fudge, even though I'm innocent I don't want to spend 12 years in prison. That conversation never happened?" the writer told Savannah, to which she explained, "No. It never happened."
"I think the biggest thing that he was facing from prosecutors was life in prison," the beauty queen said. "I will never forget sitting in that courtroom and hearing the prosecutors and the judge say that's what they're asking for. You will never forget those moments."
In the end, the married couple were both dealt jail time, with Todd and Julie spending a combined 19 years behind bars for running a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.
- Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Haters After Admitting She Had A 'Tough' Easter Without Convicted Parents
- Savannah Chrisley Reveals Suicide Attempt With 'Bottle Of Pills,' Credits Joel Osteen For 'Saving' Her
- Savannah Chrisley Confesses Dating Is 'Hard' While Raising Her Siblings After Parents' Conviction
"I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone," Savannah spilled in a previous interview after their sentencing. "They're going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There's no resentment whatsoever."
"I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again," she continued. "And I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, 'There's no way.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I hope that this appeal will show those things because we were never given an evidentiary hearing by the judge," the reality star noted of their legal woes.