'They're Not Scared of Joe': Nikki Haley Roasts President Biden for Begging to Meet With China to Talk About 'the Weather'
Former South Carolina Governor and presidential hopeful Nikki Haley appeared on Fox News to criticize President Joe Biden for scheduling a meeting with China to discuss the environment instead of the issues she finds to be more pressing.
She suggested the only thing he wanted to talk about with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping was "the weather."
According to the White House, Biden and Xi are scheduled to meet in San Francisco, Calif., to discuss "issues in the U.S.-PRC bilateral relationship, the continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication, and a range of regional and global issues."
Haley told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, "I think you’ve seen Biden has begged for this meeting, right? He sent four cabinet members to China to go and try and court the Chinese. And so now they’re going to grant him a meeting — but the key is, what’s he going to talk about in the meeting?"
"What he should talk about in the meeting is the fact that they have to stop murdering Americans by sending fentanyl. They have to stop stealing our intellectual property so that they can build up their military," Haley suggested. "They have to tell us why they’re putting a military and spy base in Cuba just off our shores."
"There’s a lot of questions we need to talk about, but the one thing I can promise you is going to come out is they’re going to have a conversation about the weather and talk about the environment and talk about how they’re going to work together on that. He’s not going to call them out on anything else," she continued. "That’s why President Xi is willing to meet with them ... they’re not scared of Joe Biden."
"They don’t worry about what he’s going to do. What we need to be saying is we’re going to end all normal trade relations with you if you don’t stop murdering these Americans with fentanyl, we’re going to stop you stealing intellectual property, and we’re going to stop sending any of that over to you, which Biden sent 70 percent of their requests last year."
The meeting will take place a year after the two leaders last met in person during the G20 summit of leading wealthy and developing nations.
"Building on their last meeting in November 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, the leaders will also discuss how the United States and the PRC can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community," White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added, referring to China's official name, the People's Republic of China.
One senior administration official told outlets that since the world leaders last met in Bali, the U.S. has restored diplomatic interactions with Chinese counterparts, highlighting trips to Beijing made by the secretaries of state, treasury and commerce.
