'They're Not Scared of Joe': Nikki Haley Roasts President Biden for Begging to Meet With China to Talk About 'the Weather'

"What he should talk about in the meeting is the fact that they have to stop murdering Americans by sending fentanyl. They have to stop stealing our intellectual property so that they can build up their military," Haley suggested. "They have to tell us why they’re putting a military and spy base in Cuba just off our shores."

"There’s a lot of questions we need to talk about, but the one thing I can promise you is going to come out is they’re going to have a conversation about the weather and talk about the environment and talk about how they’re going to work together on that. He’s not going to call them out on anything else," she continued. "That’s why President Xi is willing to meet with them ... they’re not scared of Joe Biden."