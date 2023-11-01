Matthew Perry Didn't Have Fentanyl or Meth in His System as Official Cause of Death Remains Unknown
Matthew Perry's cause of death still remains a bit of a mystery, however, it does not appear to be the result of a fentanyl or meth overdose, initial tests revealed.
As his toxicology report remains incomplete, investigators ran a less in-depth test on the Friends actor, which revealed there were no signs of the two illicit drugs in his system at the time of his passing on Saturday, October 28, law enforcement sources explained to a news publication.
Further testing is still being done as part of the toxicology analysis in order to determine if any other illegal drugs were in his blood or if high levels of prescription medicine were consumed at fatal doses, the insiders noted.
The toxicology results will take some time to complete, though once returned and evaluated, the coroner will be able to establish Perry's cause and manner of death.
As OK! previously reported, the beloved sitcom star's sad last day alive started out relatively normal, with Perry playing pickleball at the Riviera Country Club.
At some point, Perry returned back home to his lavish estate in Pacific Palisades, Calif., and sent his assistant to run some errands.
When the assistant arrived back at the 17 Again actor's residence, she discovered Perry unresponsive in his jacuzzi and desperately called 911, reporting a possible cardiac arrest and apparent drowning.
First responders reportedly treated the call as a water rescue and arrived at Perry's home at 4:07 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
"An adult male patient was deceased prior to first response arrival," the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to a second news outlet. "The patient was found by a bystander who had repositioned the victim where the head was out of water. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased."
While the assistant who made the eerie 911 call has not specifically been named at this time, Briana Brancato was Perry's assistant and best friend for seven years prior to his death.
Perry even dedicated part of his memoir, Friends Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, to Brancato, though he used the pseudonym "Erin" as he detailed how she once "saved his life" in rehab and continued to "save it every day still."
Brancato shared a touching tribute to the Fools Rush In actor on Monday, October 30, writing: "I've expressed my deepest gratitude to him on numerous occasions, not only for guiding me into a career I cherish but also for allowing me to take care of him for seven years."
"Along with the countless other experiences I'm thankful for. From witnessing him in his genius to sharing in his worldly adventures living around the world, he took me on a remarkable journey. My heart is heavy, but celebrating my memories is the most profound way to honor his legacy. I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs. We truly need them. You'll forever be in my heart. 💔🕊️ I love you Matty," the message concluded.