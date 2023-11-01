Matthew Perry Didn't Have Fentanyl or Meth in His System as Official Cause of Death Remains Unknown

Perry even dedicated part of his memoir, Friends Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, to Brancato, though he used the pseudonym "Erin" as he detailed how she once "saved his life" in rehab and continued to "save it every day still."

Brancato shared a touching tribute to the Fools Rush In actor on Monday, October 30, writing: "I've expressed my deepest gratitude to him on numerous occasions, not only for guiding me into a career I cherish but also for allowing me to take care of him for seven years."

"Along with the countless other experiences I'm thankful for. From witnessing him in his genius to sharing in his worldly adventures living around the world, he took me on a remarkable journey. My heart is heavy, but celebrating my memories is the most profound way to honor his legacy. I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs. We truly need them. You'll forever be in my heart. 💔🕊️ I love you Matty," the message concluded.