Scooter Braun Trolls Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Party in Rhode Island After Admitting He 'Finally Watched' the Documentary on Their Feud

"I finally watched it," Braun wrote alongside a picture of the poster for the juicy HBO documentary.

That wasn't the only swipe he took at Swift, as in another update, he shared an article about the "Karma" singer's recent star-studded bash at her Rhode Island home and jokingly asked, "How was I not invited to this?!?"

Swift and the businessman have been locked in the tension-filled dispute since 2019, when the pop star took to Tumblr to accuse Braun of not giving her the opportunity to purchase her music catalog from Big Machine Records — where she signed her first deal — when he obtained the company.