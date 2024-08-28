Scooter Braun Trolls Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Party in Rhode Island After Admitting He 'Finally Watched' the Documentary on Their Feud
Scooter Braun is fanning the flames of his infamous feud with Taylor Swift.
The former music manager, 43, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 27, to troll his arch-nemesis, 34, after he viewed the film Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which highlights their public battle.
"I finally watched it," Braun wrote alongside a picture of the poster for the juicy HBO documentary.
That wasn't the only swipe he took at Swift, as in another update, he shared an article about the "Karma" singer's recent star-studded bash at her Rhode Island home and jokingly asked, "How was I not invited to this?!?"
Swift and the businessman have been locked in the tension-filled dispute since 2019, when the pop star took to Tumblr to accuse Braun of not giving her the opportunity to purchase her music catalog from Big Machine Records — where she signed her first deal — when he obtained the company.
"Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy," she wrote in the shocking update. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."
"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift continued. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, [former Big Machine owner] Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future."
The record executive fired back at the music legend, claiming he tried to talk with her about the situation many times. "I regret [it] and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal. … All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual," he explained in a 2021 interview. "I don’t know what story she was told."
- Scooter Braun Retires From Music Management After 23 Years, Wants to Focus on His Family
- 'Humble' Tim McGraw Goes Out of His Way to Meet Make-a-Wish Recipient Emily by Spending the Day With Her: Photos
- Scooter Braun Pledges $200K to Help Palestinians and Israelis in Honor of His Late Holocaust Survivor Grandmother
"I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate," Braun added of the alleged miscommunication.
The rift eventually led to Swift re-recording her albums that she didn't own, and so far, she's released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Variety conducted the 2021 interview with Braun.