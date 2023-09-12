Scooter Braun Shares Cryptic Quote About a 'New Life' Amid Mass Exodus of A-List Clients

“Your new life is going to cost you your old one. It’s going to cost you your comfort zone and your sense of direction,” the quote, which was posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 12, read.

“It’s going to cost you relationships and friends. It’s going to cost you being liked and understood. It doesn’t matter,” the message continued. “The people who are meant for you are going to meet you on the other side. You’re going to build a new comfort zone around the things that actually move you forward.”