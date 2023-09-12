Scooter Braun Shares Cryptic Quote About a 'New Life' Amid Mass Exodus of A-List Clients
Onto the next? Scooter Braun, who is responsible for discovering Justin Bieber, posted an uplifting and lengthy quote just a few weeks after his A-list clients, including Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, have decided to part ways with the talent manager.
“Your new life is going to cost you your old one. It’s going to cost you your comfort zone and your sense of direction,” the quote, which was posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 12, read.
“It’s going to cost you relationships and friends. It’s going to cost you being liked and understood. It doesn’t matter,” the message continued. “The people who are meant for you are going to meet you on the other side. You’re going to build a new comfort zone around the things that actually move you forward.”
“Instead of being understood, you’re going to be seen. All you’re going to lose is what was built for a person you no longer are,” the quote concluded.
Braun also posted on his Instagram Story, writing, “Trust in the timing, it’s all a gift for you.”
Braun's followers praised him for the uplifting words of wisdom. One person wrote, "Amen 🙏🏻💫," while another said, "Let’s get it! 🙌."
A third person added, "I beyond relate to this. Wow," while a fourth user shared, "Very well said. Definitely needed this."
After reports claimed his top artists left the management firm SB Projects, an insider said Braun is focusing on his new role as CEO of Hybe America.
"All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO,” an insider told the New York Post.
The insider continued, “People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin [Bieber] and Ariana [Grande] as they work through what this new structure looks like.”
Braum also joked about the rumors, writing on Twitter: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself."