'It Bothered Me': Kourtney Kardashian Was 'Upset' Ex Scott Disick Was Around During Her Engagement To Travis Barker

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021, the moment was perfect except for the fact that Scott Disick was around during the special time, which ended up being part of a plot line during season 1 of The Kardashians.

While chatting on Dear Media's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the Poosh founder, 43, admitted she was annoyed that Disick — who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kardashian — was involved at all.

"I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it," she admitted. "And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is."