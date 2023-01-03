Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment On Khloé Kardashian's Sizzling Instagram Post

Disick's praise towards the Good American designer, 38, is nothing new, though ever since his ex began dating Travis Barker, he hasn't spent as much time with the Kardashian crew.

As OK! previously reported, there's still quite a bit of "tension" between the men, spurring Kourtney to "cut off contact with Scott."

"Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions," explained an insider. "He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have."