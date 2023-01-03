Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment On Khloé Kardashian's Sizzling Instagram Post
New year, same Scott Disick! To kick off 2023, Khloé Kardashian uploaded a few stunning photos from her Sorbet magazine cover interview, prompting Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy to heap on the compliments.
"Your [sic] such a lady," the father-of-three commented on the post, which showed the reality star with a new bronze hairstyle that included fresh bangs.
Disick's praise towards the Good American designer, 38, is nothing new, though ever since his ex began dating Travis Barker, he hasn't spent as much time with the Kardashian crew.
As OK! previously reported, there's still quite a bit of "tension" between the men, spurring Kourtney to "cut off contact with Scott."
"Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions," explained an insider. "He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have."
The source added that the Poosh founder is "happy to co-parent with Scott – but that’s where she draws the line." The exes' fallout has also caused Disick, 39, to appear less frequently on the family's new Hulu show, so he's "looking for brand partnerships and his next career move," a separate insider disclosed.
"Scott's not filming 24/7 with them," the source said. "He's focusing on making money separate from the show because he doesn't have that financial support anymore."
The New York native is also working to better himself, reportedly "stepping up" his therapy treatments to improve his "mental well-being," a confidante previously shared.
Being a father to his and Kourtney's three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — has helped him stay positive after struggling for years with his mental health and substance abuse.
Some fans assumed Disick was all but banned from hanging out with the Kardashians, but matriarch Kris Jenner spoke out to debunk the gossip
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family," she declared on social media last year. "We love him and not true!"