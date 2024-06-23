Scott Disick Knows His 'Extreme Weight Loss Has Made Him a Laughingstock': Source
Scott Disick has been open about his health issues on the recent season of The Kardashians, and he now wants to focus on getting better.
“Privately, he admits that his extreme weight loss has made him a laughingstock," a source said about the reality star, who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian.
Additionally, Khloé Kardashian, 39, who is very close to Scott, understands what he's been going through as she used to be ripped apart for her own weight struggles. “It’s something Khloé empathizes with,” the insider noted.
As OK! previously reported, on the June 6 episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder and Kris Jenner begged Scott to stop shedding pounds as he appeared gaunt and too skinny.
"Scott, you're gonna stop losing weight, right? You look amazing but like…" she urged, as the dad-of-three replied, "Maybe like three more pounds."
"But honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night, eating those little bread things, what are they? Kylie loves them too she always keeps them in the car," he said, referencing Hawaiian Rolls.
"I was pounding a whole box of them a night, I loved them," he continued, leaving both Khloé and Kris speechless. "But I didn't realize what I was doing, and then I didn't know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda. I know, it just seemed like a soothing drink so, [I was] going through 20 ginger [ales] a day.”
Scott got into a serious car accident in 2022, leading him to gain weight. Since then, he's slimmed down, and fans even noticed weight-loss drug Mounjaro was spotted in the fridge during an episode of the Hulu series.
According to an insider, they claimed Scott turned to medication to help him lose weight.
"He is not ill and isn't doing hardcore drugs. Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain. This time last year he saw himself as fat. He had gained a lot of weight and couldn't stand seeing himself in video footage that aired in the past couple of months. He would go to great lengths to cover it up," the insider shared, referencing another weight-loss pharmaceutical.
As a result, Kourtney was forced to talk to her ex about his issues.
“Kourtney knows the importance of a father in your life — and she also knows what it is like to lose a father, and Scott knows too,” the source shared of the Poosh founder's anxiety, while referencing the death of Robert Kardashian in 2003 and Jeffrey Disick in 2014. “She wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father.”
