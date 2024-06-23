Scott Disick Knows His 'Extreme Weight Loss Has Made Him a Laughingstock': Source

As OK! previously reported, on the June 6 episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder and Kris Jenner begged Scott to stop shedding pounds as he appeared gaunt and too skinny.

"Scott, you're gonna stop losing weight, right? You look amazing but like…" she urged, as the dad-of-three replied, "Maybe like three more pounds."

"But honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night, eating those little bread things, what are they? Kylie loves them too she always keeps them in the car," he said, referencing Hawaiian Rolls.

"I was pounding a whole box of them a night, I loved them," he continued, leaving both Khloé and Kris speechless. "But I didn't realize what I was doing, and then I didn't know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda. I know, it just seemed like a soothing drink so, [I was] going through 20 ginger [ales] a day.”