Scott Disick 'Keeping His Distance' From Kourtney Kardashian as Exes Are 'Not as Friendly' Anymore

"Scott has been very low-key lately and focusing on himself and his kids. He's been spending more time in Miami and doing his own thing," an insider explained of Talentless founder.

"Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it's best to keep his distance, especially during a stressful time with her recent surgery," the source explained of Kardashian's recent pregnancy complication that resulted in her undergoing "urgent fetal surgery."