Scott Disick 'Keeping His Distance' From Kourtney Kardashian as Exes Are 'Not as Friendly' Anymore
Not all amicable co-parenting relationships are meant to last.
According to insiders, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian — who share children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8— have not been close in recent months as the Poosh founder prepares to welcome her first child with husband Travis Barker.
"Scott has been very low-key lately and focusing on himself and his kids. He's been spending more time in Miami and doing his own thing," an insider explained of Talentless founder.
"Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it's best to keep his distance, especially during a stressful time with her recent surgery," the source explained of Kardashian's recent pregnancy complication that resulted in her undergoing "urgent fetal surgery."
"Scott and Kourtney are not as friendly as they used to be, so he tries to be respectful and give her space, while also being there for her and the family," the insider explained of Disick's current dynamic with the mother of his children — whom he dated on and off for nine years.
After Kardashian announced the happy news that she and the Blink-182 drummer were expanding their family, the Flip It Like Disick star — who has long held a candle for his former partner despite her marriage to Barker — knew any chances of them ever reconciling were over.
"Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself," a source revealed at the time. "It stings a little, and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."
However, the source added that "there are no hard feelings" and that Disick is "focusing on moving on."
