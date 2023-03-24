Kourtney Kardashian Laughs Off Haters Who Beg Her Family To 'Retire': 'That Would Be Nice!'
Kourtney Kardashian is well aware of the hate her famous brood receives on the daily, but the reality stars aren't going anywhere!
In a cheeky video posted on her vitamin brand Lemme's TikTok account, the mom-of-three read fans' negative comments out loud, but she took each one with a good sense of humor.
"Can the Kardashians just retire?" a social media user wrote, to which the Poosh founder casually quipped, "That would be nice."
In the clip, which was titled "tough love," she also brushed off those who made fun of her for wearing an Agnostic Front band tee, as she admitted she didn't know who the musicians were.
"We're not playing that game today," Kardashian responded. "It is a shirt from my husband's closet and I will wear his shirts for life."
Another person poked fun at the way the fashionista talks, asking, "Why she speaks [sic] in slow motion?"
Kardashian's reply? "Because it's a vibe."
The pop culture icon, 43, has never shied away from clapping back at naysayers, and earlier this month, she addressed someone who asked if she was pregnant based on new photos.
"The after affects [sic] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much)," she said. "Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant? 💛."
That was hardly the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum discussed her IVF journey, though she announced she stopped the tedious process to "just focus" on her and Travis Barker's wedding.
In addition to going the medical route, the University of Arizona grad and her husband took part in the Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse.
"It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days," she shared. "It's to reset your body. You do all of that — and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."