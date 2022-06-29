Scott Disick Dines In Miami While Kourtney Kardashian Accompanies Travis Barker To Hospital

Scott Disick showed little concern for ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker amid an emergency health scare on Tuesday.

Disick was seen out and about in Miami with close friend and restauranteur David Einhorn on Tuesday. The pair grabbed a bite to eat at Einhorn’s south beach hotspot, Papi Steak, and shared their good time on social media.

Meanwhile, in California, the newlyweds were battling an emergency medical issue that landed the Blink-182 drummer in the hospital.

