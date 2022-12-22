OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > scout willis
OK LogoNEWS

Scout Willis Comically Compares Herself To Pregnant Sister Rumer: 'All I'm Growing Is This Giant Zit'

scout rumer
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 22 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Rumer Willis' baby announcement is sending younger sister Scout into a quarter-life crisis.

"@rumerwillis is growing a whole baby and all I'm growing is this giant zit and my fan base," the 31-year-old quipped in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 21, as she zoomed into a pimple on her face and showed off a present sent by a supporter.

Article continues below advertisement
scout rumer
Source: MEGA

Jokes aside, Scout is overjoyed with the news of her older sister's pregnancy.

RUMER WILLIS IS PREGNANT! STAR EXPECTING FIRST CHILD WITH BOYFRIEND DEREK RICHARD THOMAS

"Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era 🌱. Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend," the "Love Without Possession" singer wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, December 21, just moments after Rumer and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, revealed the exciting announcement on their own social media profiles.

Article continues below advertisement
scout rumer
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Scout commented on the 34-year-old star's original upload, stating, "I feel so good, what a joyful hard launch party."

The lovebirds had just officially taken their relationship to Instagram last month, causing many fans to be in complete shock by the pregnancy news.

The youngest Willis sister, Tallulah, felt equally ecstatic to be entering her "hot, kooky, unhinged auntie era," as she shared the same heartwarming photos of Rumer's growing baby bump with a similar caption on Tuesday evening.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The famous siblings' mother, Demi Moore, has been radiating with happiness ever since Rumer revealed her pregnancy as well.

DEMI MOORE GUSHES OVER PREGNANT RUMER'S 'LITTLE NIBLET' & 'JOURNEY INTO MOTHERHOOD'

The Ghost star shared a photo of all four women in attendance at the mom-to-be's recent visit to the doctor, stating, "saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

Article continues below advertisement
scout rumer
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Rumer is just as thrilled to have such a tight-knit brood as she enters her new chapter of life.

"So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys," the House Bunny actress expressed beneath Moore's Instagram post on Wednesday, December 21.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.