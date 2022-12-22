Scout Willis Comically Compares Herself To Pregnant Sister Rumer: 'All I'm Growing Is This Giant Zit'
Rumer Willis' baby announcement is sending younger sister Scout into a quarter-life crisis.
"@rumerwillis is growing a whole baby and all I'm growing is this giant zit and my fan base," the 31-year-old quipped in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 21, as she zoomed into a pimple on her face and showed off a present sent by a supporter.
Jokes aside, Scout is overjoyed with the news of her older sister's pregnancy.
"Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era 🌱. Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend," the "Love Without Possession" singer wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, December 21, just moments after Rumer and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, revealed the exciting announcement on their own social media profiles.
Scout commented on the 34-year-old star's original upload, stating, "I feel so good, what a joyful hard launch party."
The lovebirds had just officially taken their relationship to Instagram last month, causing many fans to be in complete shock by the pregnancy news.
The youngest Willis sister, Tallulah, felt equally ecstatic to be entering her "hot, kooky, unhinged auntie era," as she shared the same heartwarming photos of Rumer's growing baby bump with a similar caption on Tuesday evening.
The famous siblings' mother, Demi Moore, has been radiating with happiness ever since Rumer revealed her pregnancy as well.
The Ghost star shared a photo of all four women in attendance at the mom-to-be's recent visit to the doctor, stating, "saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!"
Rumer is just as thrilled to have such a tight-knit brood as she enters her new chapter of life.
"So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys," the House Bunny actress expressed beneath Moore's Instagram post on Wednesday, December 21.