Scout Willis Comically Compares Herself To Pregnant Sister Rumer: 'All I'm Growing Is This Giant Zit'

Jokes aside, Scout is overjoyed with the news of her older sister's pregnancy.

RUMER WILLIS IS PREGNANT! STAR EXPECTING FIRST CHILD WITH BOYFRIEND DEREK RICHARD THOMAS

"Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era 🌱. Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend," the "Love Without Possession" singer wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, December 21, just moments after Rumer and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, revealed the exciting announcement on their own social media profiles.