Scout Willis Wears Nothing But a Sarong in Sultry Instagram Photos, Jokes She 'Hates Bathing Suits'
Scout Willis prefers to go swimming in her birthday suit.
On Monday, August 26, the singer was nearly naked when she filmed a video of herself for an Instagram Story that she cheekily captioned, "Loves a tan line, hates a bathing suit."
The brunette beauty, 33, was wearing nothing but a low-rise maroon sarong in the video and had her long locks strategically covering her chest.
It was just 10 days earlier that Willis was donning a bikini in a social media video that acted as a birthday tribute to her older sister, Rumer Willis, 36.
"Best mama, hottest mama, best friend, bravest, funniest, smartest, sister of my dreams!" Scout gushed in the caption of the upload. "You’re a dream @rumerwillis and I am OBSESSED with you and star struck to be related to you."
The ladies and their younger sister Tallulah Willis, 30, have been sticking together in the wake of their dad Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis.
In February 2023, shortly after the family announced the health update, Scout admitted on social media, "Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa."
Tallulah re-shared that post and added, "Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family," while Rumer wrote on her repost, "I third this Scouter and Buusk feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for our sweet Daddio."
The sisters also have mom Demi Moore, 61, to lean on, as she's been active in helping her ex-husband, 69, through his health battle, as has his wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46, and their two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.
"Despite the fact that she’s the ex-wife, they’ve always gotten along well, and Emma appreciates that Demi is involved in a respectful way," an insider told a news outlet of the situation. "There’s arguably no one who knows him better, and Demi has also done research on holistic healing and healthy foods that might help."
"Emma welcomes her advice because Emma knows it comes from a place of love," the source added.
Despite the setbacks that come with dementia, Rumer revealed just last week that the Die Hard actor was doing "great," while Emma raved over her husband for his March birthday.
"Just like you, we simply adore him. What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world," she said via Instagram. "He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving 💞."