Scout Willis Flaunts Fit Physique While Showing Off Cleavage in Sultry Photo
Scout Willis was feeling herself this past weekend.
The famous offspring posted a flirty photo to Instagram on Sunday, July 10, wearing a clipped camel back with nothing underneath. Her strapped-up top put her tiny chest tattoo on full display, with her completing her look with white bottoms.
With the blue straw of the camelback in her mouth, the 31-year-old looked down to pose for the camera while sitting outside on grass. "A tale of both thirst and hydration," Scout cheekily captioned the post, which included the @camelbak tag on the photo.
Her fans and family couldn’t get enough of the upload, with sister Tallulah Willis, 29, commenting, "The tags."
"Everything about this," another admirer commented with a fire emoji, as one social media user praised: "Never seen a sexier backpack."
Aside from posting sexy snaps of herself to her Instagram page, she has been offering her followers a glimpse of her life with her famous dad, Bruce Willis, following his aphasia diagnosis, which was updated to frontotemporal dementia in February.
As OK! reported, the A-list actor's family wrote in a statement earlier this year after his initial diagnosis last year: “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
One month later, Scout shared a heartwarming carousel of herself showing the Wire Room actor some love. "Ok last one, just because we’re SO CUTE!!!! And just take a peep at my embroidery people!!!!" she penned, days after she took to the platform to celebrate Bruce's birthday.
"Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad. What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him," she gushed on March 19 alongside a throwback of the father-daughter duo.
The daughter of Bruce and Demi Moore acknowledged that the star's birthday was "not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I’m trying to be with both today."
She added: "Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love."