Scout Willis Is All Smiles Modeling String Bikini in Scenic Photo After Mom Demi Moore Shows Off Fab Figure
Scout Willis gets it from her mama!
The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore was even more breathtaking than the view of a recent photo shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 4, featuring the 31-year-old posing outside in a sultry string bikini.
Scout stood on top of a log on a river in a wooded area, as she matched the green scenery in an olive-colored swimsuit from the brand Mare Perpetua.
Her long brunette hair fell all the way down to her belly button. The "Love Without Possession" singer held her hands out to the side while cracking a soft smile and accessorizing with a loose-fitting hat.
Perhaps Scout was influenced by her gorgeous mom — who uploaded jaw-dropping bikini photos just a couple hours before her middle child, as OK! previously reported.
"Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Demi, 60, captioned the post alongside a selfie of the Ghost actress and her dog Pilaf, a picture of her and the pup basking in the sun and a video of the mom-of-three jumping on a raft in the water.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Breaking Down the Willis Family: Meet Bruce's 5 Daughters Caring for the Actor After His Dementia Diagnosis
- Bruce Willis’ Wife Spends Mother's Day With Demi Moore as Actor’s Dementia Battle Worsens — See Photo
- Bruce Willis' Wife Defends Herself Against Claims She's Using Hollywood Star's Diagnosis For Attention: 'I Didn't Come To Play'
It seems all of the Willis-Moore ladies might have been together for the 4th of July, as Rumer, 34, joined her sister and mom in uploading alluring bikini photos with a stunning scenic background.
Rumer — who recently welcomed her newborn daughter, Louetta, with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, back in April — flaunted the cleavage of her "cans" while posing with Demi's adorably doggy.
Demi and Bruce's youngest daughter, Tallulah, 29, didn't bless her followers with any July 4th bikini snaps, however, she did re-share an Instagram Story of her and her boyfriend, Justin Ace, laying outside together on a hammock.
The Striptease star and her three daughters all appeared to be in good spirits during the holiday, despite their father and ex-husband's declining health.
Bruce's family confirmed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia back in February, almost one year after his loved ones revealed he was battling aphasia in March 2022.
Demi, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah have all been providing a strong support system for the Die Hard actor, alongside his wife Emma Heming, 45, and their two young daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8.