'Horrific' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gave Intern Ultimatum to Either Sleep With Him or Lose Their Job, Podcaster Touré Claims
Touré is exposing some of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ alleged crimes.
On the Friday, September 27, episode of Cuomo, the influencer and podcaster revealed some shocking details about the music mogul following his arrest for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
“Diddy has been dealing with a lot of drug abuse for about 15 years. He's been dealing with a world where he is surrounded by enablers,” Touré told host Chris Cuomo. “A lot of people have told me the folks who might say no to him have been pushed out of the circle, out of the entourage, and he's surrounded by enablers and people who won't say no to him and people who won't say ‘hey, let's rethink that decision.’ He's surrounded by people, just Yes Men and Women, this includes his attorneys.”
Touré shared how he has a close family member who worked for Sean and saw his abuse firsthand.
“I was able to get [them] into Diddy's Internship Program, The Bad Boy Internship Program, because I knew him well enough to call him and say, ‘Hey, can you do a favor for my family,’ right? We were not friends, but we had a professional relationship going over many years,” the journalist began.
Touré explained the internship “went well” for three months, until things took a turn for the worse.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Everybody was very excited about it, and then it ended suddenly, and years later, I found out that that was because Diddy had said, ‘either come home with me tonight or the internship is over,’” the reporter revealed.
“That is horrific. How do you treat people like that, especially family of media who could easily get on media and talk about this? And at the time, I didn't think that anyone would have believed me. But now, now that you know him doing much worse things, the story sounds totally believable,” he shared.
Sean's indictment also uncovered how many illegal activities allegedly went on during the rapper's freak-off parties. Touré claimed individuals he's close to have opened up about what really went on behind closed doors.
"Many people have told me that he drugged them or drugged people around him that they saw. He really liked drugging people, and thus incapacitating them through giving them drugs,” the author explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer would allegedly disguise the drugs by telling victims, “‘Here, take a shot,’” or “‘Have a joint.’”
“They don't know what's in it. Just really horrific stuff… We're talking about Diddy drugging people and having them have multi-day situations on drugs… they're not able to consent. There's just horrific stuff going on here,” Touré added.