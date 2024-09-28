'Horrific' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gave Intern Ultimatum to Either Sleep With Him or Lose Their Job, Podcaster Touré Claims

“Diddy has been dealing with a lot of drug abuse for about 15 years. He's been dealing with a world where he is surrounded by enablers,” Touré told host Chris Cuomo. “A lot of people have told me the folks who might say no to him have been pushed out of the circle, out of the entourage, and he's surrounded by enablers and people who won't say no to him and people who won't say ‘hey, let's rethink that decision.’ He's surrounded by people, just Yes Men and Women, this includes his attorneys.”

Touré shared how he has a close family member who worked for Sean and saw his abuse firsthand.