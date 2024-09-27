'Naive' Taye Diggs Was 'Blindsided' by Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Arrest: 'He Was a Hero to Me'

"I felt so naive when I heard all that stuff because I was… I don’t know where I was, but all of it blindsided me," Diggs confessed more than one week after Combs was charged with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The All American actor noted: "He was a hero to me. I loved how he… he didn’t come from much, he started out as a dancer. All the things that I wasn’t, growing up, he was."