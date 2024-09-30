or
Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Appeal After Being Denied Bail Twice

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appealed the court's decision not to grant him bail.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Updated 5:38 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is fighting the court's decision to keep him behind bars until his upcoming trial.

The music producer, who was arrested earlier this month, submitted his legal filing with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Wednesday, September 18.

sean diddy combs files appeal denied bail twice
Source: MEGA

The disgraced artist was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

As OK! previously reported, Combs was taken into custody on September 16 in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation. The following day, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

At the time, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said he was "disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," and vowed to continue to fight to prove that his client was an "innocent man."

His legal team suggested to the court Combs should pay a $50 million bond and serve in-home detention until his trial date. Despite their arguments that he was in therapy and would not flee the country, Combs was denied bail twice.

sean diddy combs files appeal denied bail twice
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"There is no condition, or combination of conditions, that will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of others and the community, not to mention the integrity of the proceedings," the court said at the time. "As reflected by the gravity of the charges in the Indictment, the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community."

This comes as the rapper faces a flurry of new sexual misconduct accusations and lawsuits. As OK! previously reported, Combs was sued by a woman — only referred to as Jane Doe — who claimed he sexually assaulted her, which allegedly led to a pregnancy.

sean diddy combs files appeal denied bail twice
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of sexual assault by a woman only known as Jane Doe on September 27.

According to the September 27 court filing, throughout their relationship, Diddy would monitor her conversations with others, track her location, use "coercive and harassing language" to get her to visit him at one of his properties and send his drivers to her home to intimidate her into seeing him again.

In a separate allegation, he was accused of threatening to fire an intern if they didn't engage in a sexual relationship with him.

sean diddy combs files appeal denied bail twice
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was known for hosting wild, celeb-filled parties.

In Touch reported the details of the filing.

