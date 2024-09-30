Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Appeal After Being Denied Bail Twice

As OK! previously reported, Combs was taken into custody on September 16 in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation. The following day, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

At the time, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said he was "disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," and vowed to continue to fight to prove that his client was an "innocent man."

His legal team suggested to the court Combs should pay a $50 million bond and serve in-home detention until his trial date. Despite their arguments that he was in therapy and would not flee the country, Combs was denied bail twice.