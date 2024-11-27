or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sean Diddy Combs
BREAKING NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Stay in Jail as He's Denied Bail Again in Trafficking, Racketeering Case

sean diddy combs denied bail
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was denied bail again in his s-- trafficking, racketeering case.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

It looks like Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain behind bars for now, as he's been denied bail yet again.

Manhattan federal court Judge Arun Subramanian slapped down the ruling, stating, “The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

sean diddy combs denied bail
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pictured partying with ex Cassie Ventura.

The star, 55, who was arrested in September, asked to be released on $50 million bond, including home confinement with 24/7 security.

sean diddy combs denied bail
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in jail in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Prosecutors argued Combs couldn't be trusted, as he's made "relentless efforts" to "corruptly influence witness testimony," by using other inmates' telephone accounts.

Subramanian agreed, saying “there is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering.”

He also pointed to the 2016 video showing Combs beating up his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway, which was caught on camera, as “direct evidence of Combs’ violence.”

sean diddy combs denied bail
Source: mega

The star was denied bail once again.

As OK! previously reported, Combs' lawyer fired back, stating: "Mr. Combs fully intends to face these charges."

"The prospect of a conviction does not materially change his incentives here, where his reputation has already been destroyed by the government's allegations and aggressive and deceptive media tactics and can only be rebuilt by winning at trial," they continued, noting that the "narrative the government presented was fictional" and they were putting a "theatrical spin" on things.

sean diddy combs denied bail
Source: mega

The rapper was arrested in September.

They also brought up the video his children posted on his birthday earlier this month as evidence that he is coordinating a "public relations" campaign from behind bars.

"Grasping at straws, the government makes much of Mr. Combs' request that his family make an Instagram post to celebrate his birthday," the lawyers shot back.

"We do not believe that a social media post showing his family's love and birthday wishes violated the court's order," they continued. "Even if it presents him in a more positive light than the overwhelmingly unfavorable media coverage which has dominated the public narrative about Mr. Combs for the past year."

Combs is charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution and has pleaded not guilty.

The indictment refers to a series of events called “Freak Offs,” in which Combs forced women to engage in "Freak Off" performances to fulfill his "sexual desires."

Combs' trial is currently scheduled for May 2025.

