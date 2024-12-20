UnitedHealthcare CEO's Accused Murderer Luigi Mangione Locked Up at Same Brooklyn Prison as Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Luigi Mangione might make a famous friend, as he's officially an inmate at the same Brooklyn, N.Y., prison as Sean "Diddy" Combs.

On Thursday, December 19, the accused UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer was transferred from Pennsylvania to Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City — where Combs has been locked up since September and is being held without bail as he awaits his May 2025 trial on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.