UnitedHealthcare CEO's Accused Murderer Luigi Mangione Locked Up at Same Brooklyn Prison as Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Luigi Mangione might make a famous friend, as he's officially an inmate at the same Brooklyn, N.Y., prison as Sean "Diddy" Combs.
On Thursday, December 19, the accused UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer was transferred from Pennsylvania to Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City — where Combs has been locked up since September and is being held without bail as he awaits his May 2025 trial on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
Mangione, 26, was indicted in New York for the first-degree murder of Brian Thompson — who was fatally gunned down outside of the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, December 4. The suspect was also hit with multiple federal charges, including murder and stalking.
It is unclear if Mangione and Combs will cross paths at the prison. This will likely be dependent on the level of high-security lockup the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect was placed in.
Most recently, reports claimed Combs was moved to a low-security jail dorm alongside infamous cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.
The Bad Boy Records founder and Mangione even have a legal connection through their respective lawyers, Marc Agnifilo and his wife, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who both appeared in federal court on Thursday to inform Judge Katharine Parker that she would be representing the murder suspect.
The Metropolitan Detention Center is far from the lavish living Combs is used to and will likely be a shock to Mangione's system as a graduate of the ivy league University of Pennsylvania.
Former inmates have come forward in recent months to expose MDC's alleged disturbing conditions.
"You’re allowed a few basics, like a tracksuit and sneakers from the commissary, but that’s about it," ex-con Timothy Smith told Daily Mail Australia in October. "They do raids, and if you try to stockpile, they take everything. People think there are TVs and radios, but where he’s at, there’s nothing, not even a radio. You get a Bible and one book per week. That’s all."
Meanwhile, a lawyer for Edwin Cordero — an inmate who was killed at the Brooklyn prison after suffering fatal injuries during a fight — called the jail "an overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal jail that is h--- on Earth."
Videos went viral on Thursday of Mangione arriving in New York City alongside several armed officers. He was transported to Manhattan via helicopter after being flown from Pennsylvania to Long Island upon conclusion of his court hearing.
He was eventually brought to the Brooklyn jail. If convicted, Mangione could face the death penalty for his slew of serious charges.