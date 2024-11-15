'Are We Sure This Isn't Madame Tussauds?': Sylvester Stallone Slammed for Looking 'Plastic' in New Photo From Mar-a-Lago
What happened to Sylvester Stallone’s face?
After a new photo of the Rocky lead, 78, at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club went viral, the actor was slammed for his unsettling appearance.
In the image, Stallone donned a black suit and white button-up shirt as he stood between two women. The Oscar-nominated star’s face looked noticeably different in the snap as if he was airbrushed.
In response to the post, people came after Stallone’s looks in the comments section.
“Are we sure this isn't Madame Tussauds?” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another added, “Why does his face look like an N64 render?”
“Wow. He went from Rocky to Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a third person shared, as a fourth joked, “Remarkably, I’m going to say Sly has had the most plastic surgery out of those three.”
“81% Human Tissue 19% Plastic,” one more user penned.
As OK! previously reported, Stallone was at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, November 14, to make a speech to celebrate Trump’s election win.
"When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world," Stallone said, comparing the convicted felon to the Revolutionary War figure. "Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington."
Stallone called Trump, 78, a "mythical character” before noting, "I love mythology. And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elsewhere in his remarks, Stallone likened Trump to Rocky.
“At that moment, he was a chosen person and that’s how I began the journey — something was gonna happen, this man was gonna go through a metamorphosis and change lives, just like President Trump,” he said of the iconic boxer, referencing the film’s opening scene.
Trump then took the stage and the duo gave each other a firm handshake.
While Stallone made his support for the Republican clear this year, in the past, he has stayed silent about politics.
"I didn't vote for anybody. I didn't like anybody to tell you the truth," Stallone told Variety in 2019. "I want the best person to win and I'm sitting back on this one... Even though everyone assumes I am so hardcore right, it's not true."
Even before Trump’s presidential win, Stallone expressed admiration for the father-of-five.
"I love Donald Trump," he stated. "He's a great Dickensian character. You know what I mean? There are certain people like Arnold [Schwarzenegger], Babe Ruth, that are bigger than life. But I don't know how that translates to running the world."