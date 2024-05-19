'Not One Cell in My Body That Was Surprised': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Assistant Admits She Knew He Was 'Capable' of Abuse After Cassie Ventura Video Surfaces
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant Suzi Siegel confessed she was not shocked by the 2016 surveillance footage of the rapper violently assaulting his ex Cassie Ventura.
“There was not one cell in my body that was surprised,” Siegel admitted while speaking with CNN on Friday, May 17.
She noted how Ventura’s since-settled lawsuit was also not unexpected — which accused Combs of assault and rape.
Siegel said she “never” personally witnessed the 54-year-old music producer abusing the 37-year-old singer when she was working for him. However, during her 2008-2009 stint as Combs' employee, Siegal “observed nothing that would lead me to believe” he was assaulting Ventura, but added she believed he was “capable” of the horrific behavior.
She noted, she “never saw him speak harshly to her or be abusive toward her or anything like that," though she feels “sick and violently angry” after seeing the video.
Siegel explained how she was around the couple “a lot” and admitted she never experienced any abusive behavior herself.
“I rode in limos with them, I went to parties with them,” she recalled. “I would say that I was around him a lot and I got a feeling for who he was.”
“I didn't see that proof,” she stated. “Obviously, I saw it with the rest of America today.”
“But I think that [there's a] power dynamic in a situation like that — especially her, at the beginning of her career, so young and beautiful and talented,” Siegel said of the duo, who dated on-again off-again from 2007-2018.
As OK! previously reported, the footage of Combs abusing Ventura showed the father-of-seven grab, shove and kick her during a domestic altercation.
On Sunday, May 19, just two days after the video’s release, Combs took to Instagram to apologize for his actions.
“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he shared. “I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he continued. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”
“I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace,” the musician stated.
Combs concluded by claiming he's “committed to being a better man each and every day,” and is “not asking for forgiveness” but is “truly sorry.”
The “Late Night” songwriter notably did not mention Ventura in the apology.