OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

'Not One Cell in My Body That Was Surprised': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Assistant Admits She Knew He Was 'Capable' of Abuse After Cassie Ventura Video Surfaces

diddy
Source: MEGA
By:

May 19 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant Suzi Siegel confessed she was not shocked by the 2016 surveillance footage of the rapper violently assaulting his ex Cassie Ventura.

“There was not one cell in my body that was surprised,” Siegel admitted while speaking with CNN on Friday, May 17.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently under investigation for alleged sexual trafficking.

She noted how Ventura’s since-settled lawsuit was also not unexpected — which accused Combs of assault and rape.

Siegel said she “never” personally witnessed the 54-year-old music producer abusing the 37-year-old singer when she was working for him. However, during her 2008-2009 stint as Combs' employee, Siegal “observed nothing that would lead me to believe” he was assaulting Ventura, but added she believed he was “capable” of the horrific behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

She noted, she “never saw him speak harshly to her or be abusive toward her or anything like that," though she feels “sick and violently angry” after seeing the video.

Siegel explained how she was around the couple “a lot” and admitted she never experienced any abusive behavior herself.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy cnn
Source: CNN

Several women have come forward with accusations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

“I rode in limos with them, I went to parties with them,” she recalled. “I would say that I was around him a lot and I got a feeling for who he was.”

“I didn't see that proof,” she stated. “Obviously, I saw it with the rest of America today.”

Article continues below advertisement

“But I think that [there's a] power dynamic in a situation like that — especially her, at the beginning of her career, so young and beautiful and talented,” Siegel said of the duo, who dated on-again off-again from 2007-2018.

As OK! previously reported, the footage of Combs abusing Ventura showed the father-of-seven grab, shove and kick her during a domestic altercation.

Article continues below advertisement
cassie
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs had an on-again off-again relationship from 2007-2018.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs
Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, May 19, just two days after the video’s release, Combs took to Instagram to apologize for his actions.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he shared. “I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”

Article continues below advertisement
diddy cnn jpg
Source: CNN

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes were raided by Homeland Security earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he continued. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

“I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace,” the musician stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Combs concluded by claiming he's “committed to being a better man each and every day,” and is “not asking for forgiveness” but is “truly sorry.”

The “Late Night” songwriter notably did not mention Ventura in the apology.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.