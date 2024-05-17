Cassie Ventura's Husband Releases Scathing Statement to Abusers After Sean 'Diddy' Combs Footage Surfaces

Cassie Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, had some firm words for domestic abusers after shocking footage surfaced of Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting the 37-year-old woman.

"Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday," he captioned the post. "I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard."