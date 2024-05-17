Cassie Ventura's Husband Releases Scathing Statement to Abusers After Sean 'Diddy' Combs Footage Surfaces
Cassie Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, had some firm words for domestic abusers after shocking footage surfaced of Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting the 37-year-old woman.
"Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday," he captioned the post. "I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard."
"Men who hit women and children aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men," he penned. "As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable."
He urged men to correct their friends and family when they see abusive behavior because "our daughters, sisters, mothers and wives should feel protected and loved."
Fine sternly declared that "men who hurt women hate women" before sharing a message of hope with survivors of domestic abuse.
"To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you," he continued. "To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well-being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish."
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Physically Assaults Cassie Ventura in Newly Surfaced 2016 Surveillance Video
- Nick Cannon Doubles Down on Not Picking a Side in Cassie Ventura's Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'I Don't Know How to Feel'
- Cassie Ventura 'Hopes' Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Be Held 'Responsible for His Depraved Conduct' After Rapper's Home Was Raided
Fine expressed his sadness that victims are forced to live in a world where they feel unprotected and admitted he wanted to raise his daughters in a way that they were able to feel secure.
As for the abusers, the 31-year-old announced they were the ones that were "not safe anymore."
"The men by your side are just as weak, you’re so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Combs could be seen kicking and dragging Ventura down a hallway in newly-surfaced footage from 2016.
When she attempted to get up, the music producer appeared to shove her. He could also be seen grabbing an object and throwing it aggressively in Ventura's direction before walking away.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This comes months after Homeland security raided two of Combs' homes in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
However, the rapper's lawyer called the search an "unprecedented ambush."
"Paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — [this] leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," the attorney stated at the time.