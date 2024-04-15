OK Magazine
Kesha Switches Song Lyrics to 'F--- P. Diddy' During Surprise Performance at Reneé Rapp's 2024 Coachella Set

Apr. 15 2024, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

Coachella 2024 Weekend 1 was full of surprises — but Kesha's song lyric switch-up might have been the most iconic.

On Sunday, April 14, the famed pop star subtly showed support for Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers during a surprise guest performance at Reneé Rapp's afternoon set at the desert music festival in Indio, Calif.

Kesha yelled 'f--- P. Diddy' during a surprise Coachella performance.

The "Die Young" singer stepped onto the stage roughly halfway through the Mean Girls star's performance and broke out into her hit 2010 song "TiK ToK," however, the lyrics looked a bit different this time around.

Instead of singing, "wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," with the embattled rapper's background vocals stating, "hey, what up, girl?" Kesha sang "wake up in the morning like f--- P. Diddy" while throwing her middle finger in the air alongside Rapp.

Reneé Rapp brought out Kesha during her afternoon Coachella set.

As expected, Kesha's surprise stage presence caused fans to freak out on social media, as one described it as an "unforgettable­ moment at Coachella!"

"Oh Kesha, we are ready for your comeback!" another supporter declared, while a third admitted, "Kesha always brings the unexpected," and a fourth gushed: "WE LOVE KESHA IN THIS HOUSE!!"

The singers showed support for Diddy's accusers.

Kesha previously changed the famed song lyrics in November 2023, when she simply removed Combs' name from the song entirely during a Los Angeles stop on her Only Love tour.

The pop star instead stated, "wake up in the morning feeling just like me," as it came just one day after the now-disgraced rapper's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a shocking lawsuit against Combs accusing him of physically abusing and raping her during their relationship of more than a decade.

Ventura and Combs quickly settled the case within 24 hours, though the "Ill Be Missing You" rapper's legal battles are far from over.

Since then, four other individuals have slammed Diddy with sexual assault-related lawsuits. Another female additionally filed one against his son Christian "King" Combs.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces numerous sexual assault-related lawsuits.

Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided last month by federal Homeland Security agents after the accusations seemed to make him the subject of an ongoing s-- trafficking investigation.

The "Coming Home" hitmaker has done nothing but deny all allegations made against him.

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," Diddy claimed in a statement released at the end of last year.

He concluded: "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

