Sean 'Diddy' Combs Case: Prosecutors Slam Claim Rapper Should Be Free Because He's Just an Amateur Pornographer

In Combs' motion, his lawyers pointed out that he never benefitted financially or even participated in the "freak offs," as it was his ex-girlfriends — Cassie Ventura and a woman who used the pseudonym Jane — engaging in the s-- acts.

"Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a 'swingers' lifestyle. That does not constitute 'prostitution' under a properly limited definition of the statutory term," his lawyer explained.

"The proof at trial showed that he typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses, that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have s-- for money," they added, noting Diddy considers himself an amateur pornographer.