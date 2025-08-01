Sean 'Diddy' Combs Case: Prosecutors Slam Claim Rapper Should Be Free Because He's Just an Amateur Pornographer
The prosecution has responded to Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team's recent requests regarding his conviction.
After he was denied bail following two guilty counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, his attorneys demanded the verdict be overturned or the rapper be given a new trial. They then filed another motion explaining why the rapper deserves to be out on a $50 million bond, claiming the only time he was violent in the last seven years was due to being "provoked." They also pointed to Combs enrolling in domestic violence programs behind bars.
Prosecutors Respond to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Filings
Prosecutors slammed the filings, noting the opposing side showed nothing to prove Diddy isn't violent.
"The defendant’s temper and violence were unpredictable," stated attorney Jay Clayton in his response. "It is ‘impossible’ for the defendant—having repeatedly conceded his propensity for violence at trial — ‘to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger to any other person or the community.’"
They also hit back at claims that the music mogul, 55, isn't a flight risk, due to the star's "endless financial means ... demonstrated ability to conceal his crimes, his past efforts to bribe security officers, as well as his general disregard for the rule of law."
Diddy's Team Says He Shouldn't Be in Jail for 'Voyeurism'
In Combs' motion, his lawyers pointed out that he never benefitted financially or even participated in the "freak offs," as it was his ex-girlfriends — Cassie Ventura and a woman who used the pseudonym Jane — engaging in the s-- acts.
"Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a 'swingers' lifestyle. That does not constitute 'prostitution' under a properly limited definition of the statutory term," his lawyer explained.
"The proof at trial showed that he typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses, that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have s-- for money," they added, noting Diddy considers himself an amateur pornographer.
Combs' team claimed he's the sole case convicted under the Mann Act where there wasn't financial gain.
The filing, which was obtained by OK!, pointed out that the jury decided no "prostitutes" were trafficked or assaulted and chose to engage "voluntarily." The motion went on to accuse the prosecution of promoting "racist origins."
"This prosecution was unprecedented," they declared. "This verdict is unsound. And this conviction, rooted in a misapplied, overbroad statute, should not stand."
Judge Arun Subramanian has not publicly shared his response.
Diddy was arrested in September 2024, but was found not guilty of s-- trafficking and racketeering in his trial, which ended last month. His sentencing will be held on October 3.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed President Donald Trump is "seriously considering" pardoning the Bad Boy Records founder.