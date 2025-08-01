or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Case: Prosecutors Slam Claim Rapper Should Be Free Because He's Just an Amateur Pornographer

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in jail since September 2024.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The prosecution has responded to Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team's recent requests regarding his conviction.

After he was denied bail following two guilty counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, his attorneys demanded the verdict be overturned or the rapper be given a new trial. They then filed another motion explaining why the rapper deserves to be out on a $50 million bond, claiming the only time he was violent in the last seven years was due to being "provoked." They also pointed to Combs enrolling in domestic violence programs behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors Respond to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Filings

Image of the prosecutors in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial slammed rapper's attempt for a new trial.
Source: mega

The prosecutors in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial slammed rapper's attempt for a new trial.

Prosecutors slammed the filings, noting the opposing side showed nothing to prove Diddy isn't violent.

"The defendant’s temper and violence were unpredictable," stated attorney Jay Clayton in his response. "It is ‘impossible’ for the defendant—having repeatedly conceded his propensity for violence at trial — ‘to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger to any other person or the community.’"

They also hit back at claims that the music mogul, 55, isn't a flight risk, due to the star's "endless financial means ... demonstrated ability to conceal his crimes, his past efforts to bribe security officers, as well as his general disregard for the rule of law."

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's Team Says He Shouldn't Be in Jail for 'Voyeurism'

Image of Combs' team said he shouldn't be punished for being into 'voyeurism' and a 'swinger' lifestyle.
Source: mega

Combs' team said he shouldn't be punished for being into 'voyeurism' and a 'swinger' lifestyle.

In Combs' motion, his lawyers pointed out that he never benefitted financially or even participated in the "freak offs," as it was his ex-girlfriends — Cassie Ventura and a woman who used the pseudonym Jane — engaging in the s-- acts.

"Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a 'swingers' lifestyle. That does not constitute 'prostitution' under a properly limited definition of the statutory term," his lawyer explained.

"The proof at trial showed that he typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses, that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have s-- for money," they added, noting Diddy considers himself an amateur pornographer.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of prosecutors hit back at the idea that Diddy isn't dangerous or a not a flight risk.
Source: mega

Prosecutors hit back at the idea that Diddy isn't dangerous or a not a flight risk.

Combs' team claimed he's the sole case convicted under the Mann Act where there wasn't financial gain.

The filing, which was obtained by OK!, pointed out that the jury decided no "prostitutes" were trafficked or assaulted and chose to engage "voluntarily." The motion went on to accuse the prosecution of promoting "racist origins."

"This prosecution was unprecedented," they declared. "This verdict is unsound. And this conviction, rooted in a misapplied, overbroad statute, should not stand."

Image of an insider claimed Donald Trump is 'seriously considering' giving a pardon to Combs.
Source: mega

An insider claimed Donald Trump is 'seriously considering' giving a pardon to Combs.

Judge Arun Subramanian has not publicly shared his response.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024, but was found not guilty of s-- trafficking and racketeering in his trial, which ended last month. His sentencing will be held on October 3.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed President Donald Trump is "seriously considering" pardoning the Bad Boy Records founder.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.