Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Boy in 2005, New Lawsuit Reveals

They reportedly met at a hotel near Madison Square Garden, where John Doe rapped a few songs for the producer. Per the legal filing, Combs was impressed and said he could make him famous.

When he asked him how much he wanted to make it big in music, the 10-year-old allegedly said he would "do anything" for it. The lawsuit then claimed someone from Diddy's team handed him a soda to drink, and a few minutes later, the little boy began to feel a "little funny."

John Doe's lawsuit suggested the sugary drink may have been laced with GHB or ecstasy before it was given to him.