OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Boy in 2005, New Lawsuit Reveals

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a young boy.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

A new lawsuit has alleged Sean "Diddy" Combs had a 10-year-old boy drugged with a laced soda and forced him to perform a sexual act on him nearly 20 years ago.

According to court documents filed on Monday, October 28, a man — only identified as John Doe — claimed he met the disgraced music producer in 2005 when he and his parents traveled to New York City so that he could audition for him.

sean diddy combs accused drug sexually assault boy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in jail awaiting trial in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

They reportedly met at a hotel near Madison Square Garden, where John Doe rapped a few songs for the producer. Per the legal filing, Combs was impressed and said he could make him famous.

When he asked him how much he wanted to make it big in music, the 10-year-old allegedly said he would "do anything" for it. The lawsuit then claimed someone from Diddy's team handed him a soda to drink, and a few minutes later, the little boy began to feel a "little funny."

John Doe's lawsuit suggested the sugary drink may have been laced with GHB or ecstasy before it was given to him.

sean diddy combs accused drug sexually assault boy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs previously mentored artists including Justin Bieber and Usher.

At one point, the hip hop artist allegedly told young John Doe that "you have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes," before he exposed himself to him and forced him to perform oral s--.

The lawsuit claimed John Doe passed out shortly after this occurred, but when he awoke again, his pants were unbuttoned and he felt "lethargic," according to a news outlet. John Doe believed he had been raped and told his parents what occurred, despite allegedly being threatened by Combs. However, they were too afraid to report the incident to authorities.

MORE ON:
Breaking News

sean diddy combs accused drug sexually assault boy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with several civil lawsuits since his September arrest.

That same day, Combs' legal team released a statement denying the horrific allegations.

"The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number," the statement read. "As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false."

sean diddy combs accused drug sexually assault boy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to racketeering and s-- trafficking charges.

As OK! previously reported, Combs was arrested on September 16 in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation. On September 17, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

He was denied bail and is expected to remain behind bars until his May 2025 trial.

TMZ reported the details of the legal filing.

