Disgraced Star Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Drugging and Raping Both Men and Women in 5 New Lawsuits
Disgraced star Sean "Diddy" Combs has been slapped with five new sexual assault lawsuits, with the allegations coming from both men and women, one of whom said they were just 17 at the time.
The accusations come after the rapper was arrested in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
One male accuser claimed he started to slip out of consciousness after drinking a beverage at one of Combs' parties in Miami. Once he woke up, he found himself completely undressed and was experiencing pain in his behind, claiming the "I'll Be Missing You" vocalist, 55, was in the process of trying to penetrate him.
In a separate suit, a woman said she was drugged and forced to perform oral s-- on Combs in a vehicle with other people watching after she attended a Halloween party in 2001. Like the first accuser, she began to feel dizzy after consuming a drink, but she claimed the father-of-seven refused to let her leave the car until she met his demands.
Another male accuser said the mogul drugged and raped him in 2001 after he was hired to be in one of Diddy's music videos. He alleged that one of Combs' bodyguards held down his arms during the act so he couldn't fight back against the star.
A third man also said he was drugged and raped by the Bad Boy Records founder while at one of his bashes "in or around 2022."
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping Victims and 'Threatening to Have Them Killed' in Bombshell Lawsuits
- Diddy Says 'Enough Is Enough' as Fourth Woman Comes Forward Claiming the Rapper Violently Gang Raped Her
- Pro Athlete Stopped Sean 'Diddy' Combs From Sexually Assaulting Man at Party, Lawsuit Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The fifth accuser was a female who claimed she was only 17 when Combs drugged and raped her at his 2004 Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.
As OK! reported, Diddy has already been hit with countless sexual assault lawsuits this year, though he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
The star's trial is set to begin in May 2025, but until then, he'll remain behind bars at a prison in Brooklyn after being denied bail multiple times.
Combs did get a small victory on Tuesday, November 19, as Judge Arun Subramanian ruled prosecutors must destroy copies of his personal notes that were discovered in a raid.
Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed prosecutors were "in possession of attorney-client privileged" paperwork.
"When we visit him in jail, we have lists. Everything in these pads are things we discuss. Trial strategy, who we should speak to, to undermine a witness’ credibility," Agnifilo explained. "We discuss everything with Mr. Combs ... Virtually every single thing in these legal pads are matters he discusses with his attorneys. This has been a complete institutional failure."
According to a report, the music artist was unshackled in the courtroom and had a smile on his face during the hearing.
Page Six obtained details of the new lawsuits.