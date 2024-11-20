Disgraced Star Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Drugging and Raping Both Men and Women in 5 New Lawsuits

One male accuser claimed he started to slip out of consciousness after drinking a beverage at one of Combs' parties in Miami. Once he woke up, he found himself completely undressed and was experiencing pain in his behind, claiming the "I'll Be Missing You" vocalist, 55, was in the process of trying to penetrate him.

In a separate suit, a woman said she was drugged and forced to perform oral s-- on Combs in a vehicle with other people watching after she attended a Halloween party in 2001. Like the first accuser, she began to feel dizzy after consuming a drink, but she claimed the father-of-seven refused to let her leave the car until she met his demands.