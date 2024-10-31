Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal: Security Guard Admits He's 'Seen' Videos of Celebrities Participating in Disgraced Star's 'Freak Offs'
A private security guard who goes by Big Homie .CC is spilling the tea on the surprising things he's witnessed over the years in the wake of Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest and scandal.
When asked about the influx of sexual assault accusations against celebrities lately, Big Homie .CC admitted he "definitely" saw it coming.
Big Homie .CC explained to Real Lyfe Productions that when he was hired to be security at a bash thrown by Diddy, 54, in Chicago, the party featured topless dancers, s-- workers and no cell phones. However, he didn't witness any sexual acts go down, as he left the premises on suspicions that something was going down.
"Is Diddy a gangster?" the interviewer asked.
"He's not a pushover," he responded. "He's a tough cake toucher, I'll tell you much that."
Big Homie .CC recalled one time that the dad-of-seven "grabbed a man by the throat" and asked them if they wanted "to walk with God or you wanna be a roach?"
The interviewer brought up the rape allegations against the disgraced mogul and asked, "Did you get that being around him? That he could rape someone?"
"Yeah, for sure," Big Homie .CC confessed.
The men also discussed the allegations that a 13-year-old was sexually assaulted by Combs, prompting the reporter to question, "What are your thoughts when you hear 'underage' and Diddy in the same sentence?"
Big Homie .CC pointed out that initially, people defended R. Kelly, who was eventually sent to jail on child pornography and sexual assault charges.
"The most wealthiest guys I've ever met have strange quirks, I would say," he admitted. "There are 150,000 unaccounted for children that cross the border every year. There is a certain level of darkness that comes with levels of high wealth..."
"These are people who are not used to being told no," he continued, noting that some individuals are so rich that they are capable of "buying a person" and their "time."
The security personnel was also asked about the claims that there are other celebrities seen in sexual videos recorded at Diddy's "freak offs," which were parties he held that centered around sexual activity.
"Yeah, for sure. I've seen some stills," he spilled without naming anyone.
Big Homie .CC also explained that it would be hard to photoshop that content due to the time stamps and old "pixels."
As OK! reported, the rapper pled not guilty after he was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Court documents stated he "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
Many of his accusers claimed they were drugged and sexually assaulted at his parties.