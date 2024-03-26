'Witch Hunt': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Claims Homeland Security Raid Was a 'Gross Overuse of Military Force'
On Monday, March 25, Homeland Security raided Sean "Diddy" Combs' L.A. and Miami homes in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
The following day, the record producer's lawyer Aaron Dyer slammed the search of the properties as a "gross overuse of military-level force."
"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Dyer wrote in a statement published on Tuesday, March 26.
"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," he continued. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer added.
"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," he said. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."
Authorities did not clarify whether they found anything related to the investigation at Diddy's estates, but confirmed they would "provide further information as it becomes available."
This comes after the rapper was hit with a number of sexual assault lawsuits. Diddy's ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura — who he dated between 2005 and 2018 — claimed he raped and physically abused her throughout the course of their long-term relationship.
Another woman, only known as Jane Doe, sued Diddy for allegedly gang-raping her with former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and a third unnamed man in Manhattan when she was 17 years old.
Diddy denied all allegations against him in a social media post shared in December 2023.
"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try and assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said at the time. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
