Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued for Sexual Battery and Human Trafficking by Longtime Stylist Deonte Nash After Chilling Trial

Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been slapped with more trafficking allegations just months after he was acquitted of similar charges during his gut-wrenching federal trial in New York City. The music mogul has been sued by his longtime stylist Deonte Nash for sexual battery, human trafficking and other disturbing claims less than two weeks before Judge Arun Subramanian is set to give Combs his official sentencing on Friday, October 3. "The horrors Mr. Nash experienced continue to plague him even after his employment ended," court documents obtained by TMZ read, accusing Combs of sexually assaulting Nash on "multiple occasions."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @heyimdeo//Instagram Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former stylist Deonte Nash sued him for sexual battery and human trafficking.

Lawyers for Nash described his time working for Combs as a "nightmare" he was "forced to endure nearly every single day" during the roughly 10 years he spent employed by the Bad Boy Records founder. Nash's attorneys accused Combs of forcing the celebrity stylist to endure "a decade of sexual and physical assault, sexual and verbal harassment, trafficking, degradation and humiliation, threats to his life and well-being, stalking, control, and psychological manipulation."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently acquitted of s-- trafficking and racketeering charges.

The legal filing claimed Combs used his heightened power in the industry, as well as intense threats, to keep Nash under his control. "Nash personally experienced sexual, physical, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of Defendants during his ten-year employment," including "forced tests of loyalty and manipulation, sexual harassment and sexual assaults, physical violence and manhandling, labor trafficking, threats of harm, and threats of death," the lawsuit alleged. Nash said he still doesn’t feel safe as a result of his employment under Combs, alleging he continues to receive threats related to his time working for the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper. The celebrity stylist is seeking compensatory and punitive damages as a result of the lawsuit and requested a jury trial.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Stylist Who Sued Diddy Testified During Rapper's Trafficking Trial

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly sexually assaulted his stylist Deonte Nash on 'multiple occasions.'

Nash was among individuals who testified during Combs' federal trial — which began in May and saw the 55-year-old get acquitted of trafficking and racketeering charges. He was, however, found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While on the stand in NYC, Combs' defense lawyers questioned Nash about whether he was planning to file a civil lawsuit. "No, I’m focused on getting out of here," Nash replied at the time, insisting he hired attorneys "to protect me" and not because he was considering suing Combs.

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently found guilty of prostitution-related charges.