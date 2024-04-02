Diddy Home Raid Aftermath: Justin Combs' Mom Misa Hylton Slams Officers for the 'Excessive Use of Force' When Detaining Her Son
Justin Combs' mother, Misa Hylton, is not happy with how federal Homeland Security agents treated her son when raiding his father Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles home on Monday, March 25.
The fashion designer, 51, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 2, to share video footage of a swarm of officers arriving at the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's California mansion — where Justin, 30, and his younger brother Christian "King" Combs, 26, were handcuffed and detained at the scene.
In the caption of the post, Misa wrote a lengthy message accusing the agents of being too forceful when handling Justin and King last week, as she insinuated the situation was a possible example of police brutality and racism within America.
"The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable," Misa expressed, claiming, "if these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression."
"The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable! Enough is Enough!" she exclaimed.
Misa continued: "Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??"
The celeb stylist further noted she is planning to take legal action against the officers, admitting, "my son's attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant. We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource. I'm not with the propaganda!!!!"
While many social media users understood why the doting mom was upset, the majority of those in her comments section insisted Diddy — who is being investigated for s-- trafficking and was slammed with five different sexual assault-related lawsuits in recent months — was to blame for fleeing the country right around the time the raids occurred and leaving his sons to face the consequences of their father's alleged actions.
"I mean… it’s a raid, not a pizza party. A father leaving his children to be man handled by the cops, is more shocking than anything in this video. Especially when he knew they were coming for him," one person penned, as another added, "oh, Misa. This is misplaced anger. Their FATHER put them in this predicament."
Still, some agreed with Misa, with one of her followers writing, "I totally agree, it’s so sad how they treat Black people," and another declaring, "this is really terrible. SMH."