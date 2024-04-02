Diddy Home Raid Aftermath: Justin Combs' Mom Misa Hylton Slams Officers for the 'Excessive Use of Force' When Detaining Her Son

Justin Combs' mother, Misa Hylton, is not happy with how federal Homeland Security agents treated her son when raiding his father Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles home on Monday, March 25.

The fashion designer, 51, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 2, to share video footage of a swarm of officers arriving at the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's California mansion — where Justin, 30, and his younger brother Christian "King" Combs, 26, were handcuffed and detained at the scene.