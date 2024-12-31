Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Don Matching Pink Dresses on Lavish Getaway to St. Barts as Dad Remains Behind Bars: Photos
Sean "Diddy" Combs' twins jetted off to St. Bart's days after celebrating their birthdays.
Jessie and D'Lila, who both turned 18 years old on December 21, were photographed wearing strapless, short, pink dresses aboard a luxury yacht on Sunday, December 29.
One of the twins was seen carrying an oversized bag that appeared to be filled with towels, while the other was helped down the steps by an attendant.
This comes days after the young women threw a pink-themed birthday bash alongside their five siblings, including brothers Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, Christian, 26, and sisters Chance, 18, and Love, 2.
A sweet post penned to the 2-year-old's social media — which is managed by her mother, Dana Tran — read: "Missed my bedtime to celebrate my sisters turning 18!!!! 🎉🎂 I love my family ."
It was followed by a second social media message that said: "Happy 18th Birthday Jessie & D'lila❤️ Baby Love is so lucky to have the most loving and fierce big sisters to guide her through life. We Love you, we are proud of you, and we will always be here for you! Thank you for being such a light in our lives!!! The world is yours be brave, be strong, and most importantly be Love!!! 🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️."
Meanwhile, older brother Quincy wrote: "Happy Happy Happy Birthday @the_combs_twins! Y'all ATE! TEEN! I love the young women y’all are becoming. Stay inspired. Stay kind. Stay beautiful inside & out! Life starts nowwww get readyyyyyy! I love you!!!!! 💜🎈💜🎈."
The twins' getaway to St. Bart's comes as their father remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he is awaiting his May 2025 trial.
As OK! previously reported, Diddy was taken into police custody in New York on September 16. The following day, he was charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Diddy's legal team repeatedly requested their client be allowed to serve in-home detention on $50 million bond, but judges denied the disgraced music producer bail on the grounds he is a potential danger to the public and a flight risk.
Despite the severity of their father's charges, his kids have stuck by his side throughout his snowballing legal battles. On Tuesday, October 22, they released a joint statement voicing support for their embattled dad.
"The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," the statement said. "We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."