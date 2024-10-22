Sean 'Diddy' Combs Said His Last Words Before He Dies Will Be 'I Did It' in Haunting Resurfaced Interview From 2017: Watch

Diddy was one of three guests — including La La Anthony and Usher — sitting down with the chef and Snoop to play a game where players had to fill in the blanks following random questions about "tough decisions."

"Everyone at this table has been forced to make tough decisions, and today it doesn't get any easier," Stewart declared as she explained the game to Diddy, Anthony and Usher. "I'm going to ask you some more difficult things. In front of me we have a stack of cards that contain a scenario with a missing piece. You'll have to make the tough decision to fill in the blanks."