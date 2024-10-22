Sean 'Diddy' Combs Said His Last Words Before He Dies Will Be 'I Did It' in Haunting Resurfaced Interview From 2017: Watch
Did he do it? An eerie 2017 interview of Sean "Diddy" Combs hints at such.
The disgraced rapper revealed what he would want his last words to be before he dies during a resurfaced conversation with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg for a special edition of the dynamic duo's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1 six years ago.
Diddy was one of three guests — including La La Anthony and Usher — sitting down with the chef and Snoop to play a game where players had to fill in the blanks following random questions about "tough decisions."
"Everyone at this table has been forced to make tough decisions, and today it doesn't get any easier," Stewart declared as she explained the game to Diddy, Anthony and Usher. "I'm going to ask you some more difficult things. In front of me we have a stack of cards that contain a scenario with a missing piece. You'll have to make the tough decision to fill in the blanks."
Signaling the start of the game, Snoop passed the cards to the right, informing the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper: "Diddy, that's on you nephew, take the top card."
"When I die, I want my last words to be," Diddy read before stating: "I did it."
After his unexpected response, the Bad Boy Records founder threw his card in the air while the audience exploded into a sea of applause.
Diddy's appearance on the duo's Potluck Dinner Party six years ago has come back to haunt him, as he was arrested in September and hit with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The "I Need a Girl" hitmaker remains in a Brooklyn prison after being denied bail twice following requests by his defense team for their client to be released to in-home detention on $50 million bail. The music mogul's additional efforts to be released from prison have also failed him.
Earlier this month, prosecutors revealed in a statement: "The District Court rightly rejected Combs’s effort to pay his way out of detention, when the record established that no set of conditions could ensure the safety of the community."
"Combs’s longstanding and sophisticated methods of obstructing justice and silencing witnesses more than established his dangerousness," the message continued.
There is said to be more than 100 alleged victims with sexual assault-related cases in the works against Diddy. More than a dozen lawsuits have already been filed against the award-winning artist within the past year.
Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was the first to file a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023. She accused the record producer of raping and violently abusing her throughout their tumultuous relationship of more than a decade.
Ventura and Diddy settled their lawsuit within a quick 24 hours after her filing, however, the "Long Way 2 Go" singer's case prompted several other women and men to speak out about their alleged disturbing experiences with the rapper. The reported incidents span from the 1990s to recent years.