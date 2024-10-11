Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Says 'Roughest Part' About Prison Life Is 'the Food' as Disgraced Star Remains Behind Bars Until May Trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs will have to start adjusting to prison life, as it was announced on Thursday, October 10, that his trial won't begin until May 5, 2025.
The disgraced star — who pled not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution — has been denied bail three times since entering Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center in September.
In a new statement outside a New York courthouse, his attorney Marc Agnifilo said of the mogul's days behind bars, "I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it."
According to a report, lunches include things like hamburgers or fish, while dinner — which is served at a very early 4 p.m. — consists of choices like chicken fajitas, pasta and "healthier" or vegan options like tofu or lentils.
As OK! reported, while Diddy, 54, was in court waiting to hear his trial date, he received support from his mom, Janice Combs, 86, and six of his seven children: sons Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian "King"Combs, 26, as well as daughters Chance Combs, 18, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17.
The family was reportedly heckled as they made their way into the courthouse.
Though the children have not commented on the horrific allegations against their dad — including claims that he forced people to engage in sexual activities while he recorded them — the four kids Combs shared with late ex Kim Porter spoke out to deny rumors that a posthumous memoir shading Diddy was coming out.
"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not," they said. "And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves."
"We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives," the kids added. "Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories."
Despite 120 individuals suing Diddy for sexual abuse and more, his mother believes he's innocent.
"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated," she shared in a public statement.
"It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," the matriarch continued. "To bear witness to what seems to be a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court."
