Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Says 'Roughest Part' About Prison Life Is 'the Food' as Disgraced Star Remains Behind Bars Until May Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs will have to start adjusting to prison life, as it was announced on Thursday, October 10, that his trial won't begin until May 5, 2025.

The disgraced star — who pled not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution — has been denied bail three times since entering Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center in September.