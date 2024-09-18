Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Declares He's 'Innocent' After Arrest: 'He's Fighting'
Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney, Teny Geragos, is continuing to defend the rapper after he was arrested on Monday, September 16, in New York City.
"They did say in court today, they've talked to 50 witnesses. We said the same thing. We've been doing a parallel investigation every single step of the way. There's the same kind of universe of people here that he's been around. We've been, we're talking, we're talking to people to show that we have a case. He's fighting. He's innocent, and he's going to be able to show it," he said while talking with Chris Cuomo on his NewsNation show CUOMO.
"I hope he gets out. He has done everything somebody under investigation can do. I can't think of anything else that he could have done. There were no surprises here, Chris. We knew that he was under investigation for racketeering and s-- trafficking, and he stayed put. He committed not to fly out of the country. He stayed within the country, and they didn't ask that of him. That was a commitment he made," he continued of the music mogul, who was hit with several charges, including: racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The news anchor then asked Geragos if he engaged in "any of these activities," likely referring to how he allegedly forced female victims into participating in sexual performance, which he allegedly called "Freak Offs."
Combs "arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded" the performances, the documents read.
"But a lifestyle and being present in activities doesn't mean he committed a crime," Geragos replied, to which Cuomo said, "Unless those activities in that lifestyle are criminal."
"But those activities and the lifestyle is not criminal. What was notable today, what my partner Mark said in court, is they never once said that these women didn't consent to what happened, not once," Geragos said.
As OK! previously reported, Combs, 54, has denied any of the allegations against him.
Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ in a statement, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."
Agnifilo added, "He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."
Combs will also remain in federal prison until he awaits trial. He was denied bail in a New York courtroom after pleading "not guilty" to the charges.