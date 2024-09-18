Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Declares He's 'Innocent' After Arrest: 'He's Fighting'

Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney, Teny Geragos, is continuing to defend the rapper after he was arrested on Monday, September 16, in New York City.

"They did say in court today, they've talked to 50 witnesses. We said the same thing. We've been doing a parallel investigation every single step of the way. There's the same kind of universe of people here that he's been around. We've been, we're talking, we're talking to people to show that we have a case. He's fighting. He's innocent, and he's going to be able to show it," he said while talking with Chris Cuomo on his NewsNation show CUOMO.