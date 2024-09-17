Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail After Racketeering and Human Trafficking Arrest

Agnifilo also argued that Combs was currently in therapy and promised his client would not run if he was released to in-home detention with a $50 million bond. The judge denied the request.

According to CNN, Combs "did not react when the judge made her ruling" and he simply "took a sip of water from a bottle at the table before he was led out of the courtroom."

His lawyer later claimed Combs was going to "clear his name" and insisted he believed "wholeheartedly" that he "didn't do these things."

