Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail After Racketeering and Human Trafficking Arrest
Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in federal prison as he awaits trail.
On Tuesday, September 17, the music producer was denied bail in a New York courtroom after pleading "not guilty" to racketeering, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
A grand jury voted to indict the "Last Night" artist and he was taken into police custody in New York on Monday, September 16.
Aside from his arrest, over the past year, Combs has been hit with several other lawsuits alleging he was guilty of physical and sexual abuse of both men and women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
Despite shocking video being released that depicted Combs brutally attacking Ventura — which led to the artist posting a video apologizing for his actions — his attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed the footage was only "evidence of Combs having more than one girlfriend and getting caught," not evidence of trafficking.
Per the indictment, Combs is now accused of running a criminal "enterprise" which "engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other activities, sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."
Agnifilo also argued that Combs was currently in therapy and promised his client would not run if he was released to in-home detention with a $50 million bond. The judge denied the request.
According to CNN, Combs "did not react when the judge made her ruling" and he simply "took a sip of water from a bottle at the table before he was led out of the courtroom."
His lawyer later claimed Combs was going to "clear his name" and insisted he believed "wholeheartedly" that he "didn't do these things."
As OK! previously reported, at the time of his arrest, Agnifilo once again defended his client, saying he was "disappointed with the decision" to pursue an "unjust prosecution."
"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community," he added.
"He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges," he continued. "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."