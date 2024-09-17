Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With S-- Trafficking, Racketeering and Prostitution Charges Following NYC Arrest
Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit with several charges following his Monday, September 16, arrest.
According to court documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, September 17, it was revealed that Combs has been charged with three counts: racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The indictment's unsealing comes after the musician, 54, was detained at the Park Hyatt hotel in NYC.
After the shocking news, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ in a statement, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."
Agnifilo added, "He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."
As OK! previously reported, the rapper has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by several people in the last few months, including his ex Cassie Ventura.
He previously apologized to his ex, writing, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace."
The exes later settled, but Combs is facing at least eight separate lawsuits, including one from Dawn Richard, a former artist under Combs' Bad Boy Records label.
In the suit, the 41-year-old claimed Combs inappropriately touched her while she was undressed.
“Mr. Combs frequently smacked Ms. Richard’s bare buttocks and often commented on her body, noting that although she was ‘too skinny,’ she had an ‘a--,'” the lawsuit reads.