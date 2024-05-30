Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Makeup Artist Overheard Him Abusing Cassie Ventura 6 Years Before Hallway Video Surfaced
More people are speaking out against Sean "Diddy" Combs, especially after a video of him kicking and assaulting ex Cassie Ventura went viral.
Mylah Morales, who worked with the former flames as their primary makeup artist, spoke with CNN's Laura Coates about what she heard behind the scenes, claiming the music mogul assaulted Ventura in 2010 and left her with a black eye.
“I have kept this secret for, like, 14 years," she stated.
She continued, “They went into the bedroom and shut the door, and all I could hear was screaming and yelling… Whatever was going on in there I don’t know, but all I could think of was to grab Cassie’s things and start packing it up and just getting her out to safety and bringing her to my house.”
When the rapper reemerged from the room, Morales claimed Ventura, 37, was "badly beaten" and had “a lot of knots all over her head… and a busted lip.”
The makeup artist felt she couldn’t go to the police because they were nervous of how Combs, 54, would retaliate. “Puffy is a very powerful person, and we were quite terrified," she said.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Hot Water: Music Mogul's Accusers Could Testify in Front of Grand Jury
- What Is Aubrey O'Day's Net Worth? How the Singer Made Her Millions After Being Discovered by Sean 'Diddy' Combs
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Left Former FIT Student 'Sore and Confused' After Raping Her in the '90s, Woman Claims in Disturbing Lawsuit
As OK! previously reported, Combs has been named in eight civil lawsuits since November 2023, with seven of them accusing him of sexual assault.
In December 2023, Combs denied any wrongdoing. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he insisted.
Ventura was one of the ones that filed a lawsuit, though they later settled — but their relationship made headlines again when she was seen being hurt in a hotel hallway, in a video obtained by CNN.
“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Combs said in a video, which was posted on Sunday, May 19, after the clip made its way onto the internet. “I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ventura later spoke out on social media.
"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," the singer, 37, posted on Instagram on Thursday, May 23.