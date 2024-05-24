Sean 'Diddy' Combs Left Former FIT Student 'Sore and Confused' After Raping Her in the '90s, Woman Claims in Disturbing Lawsuit
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been slammed with yet another sexual assault-related lawsuit.
On Thursday, May 23, a woman named April Lampros filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of New York County, accusing the embattled rapper of drugging and raping her in the 1990s, when she was a student at New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology.
The former FIT student is suing the "Coming Home" hitmaker for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming Combs, 54, offered her mentorship within the fashion industry, prompting them to get together for a meeting in 1995, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.
That year, Lampros, now, 51, said she hung out with the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper at a SoHo bar, where he allegedly overpoured her alcoholic beverages before taking her back to his Millennium Hotel room.
The woman traumatically recalled feeling as though "the walls were closing in on her" as Combs started to force himself upon her.
Lampros claimed she was left defenseless and woke up the next day "nude, sore and confused."
The woman said she avoided the award-winning artist for months until he reached out with an invitation to events in the music industry.
Then a "hopeful yet naive college student," Lampros "took Mr. Combs at his word and believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan and decided to give him a second chance," per the legal filing.
Unfortunately, Lampros allegedly found herself in an uncomfortable situation yet again after grabbing dinner with Combs one evening.
She accused the "Last Night" rapper of forcing her to perform oral s-- on him in a parking garage, where they were caught by a garage attendant.
Unbothered, Combs allegedly made her continue despite the employee at the scene, the court documents revealed.
Following that horrific evening, Lampros tried cutting ties with Combs, causing him to angrily develop a "mobster persona" and threaten to blacklist her from the industry.
In 1996, things seemed to become far worse, as Lampros claimed she was "ordered" to Combs' apartment and introduced to his then-girlfriend Kim Porter, who later died in November 2018.
Lampros said ecstasy was forced down her throat before she was pushed to have s-- with Porter while Combs self-pleasured. She was then allegedly raped again by the Bad Boy Records founder.
In 1998, the victim said she officially stopped contact with Combs, however, she recalled Porter arriving at a restaurant where she worked unannounced.
The court documents claimed the late model told Lampros' boss his employee had tried to poison her and demanded she be fired or Combs would call for the restaurant to be shut down.
Lampros — who also listed Bad Boy Records, Arista and Sony Music Entertainment as defendants in the lawsuit — was inevitably fired. Now, she requested compensation for the damages Combs allegedly caused her.
TMZ obtained court documents regarding the new lawsuit.