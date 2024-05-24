Sean 'Diddy' Combs Left Former FIT Student 'Sore and Confused' After Raping Her in the '90s, Woman Claims in Disturbing Lawsuit

The former FIT student is suing the "Coming Home" hitmaker for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming Combs, 54, offered her mentorship within the fashion industry, prompting them to get together for a meeting in 1995, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.

That year, Lampros, now, 51, said she hung out with the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper at a SoHo bar, where he allegedly overpoured her alcoholic beverages before taking her back to his Millennium Hotel room.