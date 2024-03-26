Cassie Ventura 'Hopes' Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Be Held 'Responsible for His Depraved Conduct' After Rapper's Home Was Raided
Casandra "Cassie" Ventura is ready to finally receive the justice she deserves.
The 37-year-old expressed appreciation toward police via her lawyer after her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes were raided by federal agents amid an ongoing s-- trafficking investigation brought to light following a lawsuit filed by Ventura accusing the rapper of rape and physical abuse throughout their relationship, which lasted from 2005-2018.
"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," the "Long Way 2 Go" singer's attorney Douglas Wigdor said in a statement shared with a news publication. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."
Wigdor is also representing an unidentified woman choosing to go by the name Jane Doe – who filed a lawsuit against the "I'll Be Missing You" actor in December 2023, alleging she was gang-raped by Combs, ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and a third unnamed man at a Manhattan recording studio when she was 17.
The Jane Doe female was the fourth person to accuse Combs of sexual assault over the past few months.
The statement from Ventura's lawyer comes after swarms of officers could be seen honing in on Combs' estates in both Miami and Los Angeles on Monday, March 25, in connection to an ongoing s-- trafficking investigation.
As OK! previously reported, a Homeland Security Investigations representative confirmed the raid was conducted as part of the probe.
- Aubrey O'Day Condemns Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Fleeing the Country After Federal Agents Raid Rapper's Home Amid Trafficking Investigation
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Homes Raided by Homeland Security in Connection With Federal S-- Trafficking Investigation
- Danny Masterson's Mug Shot Revealed After Being Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison: Photo
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the message read.
Hours after news broke about the intense raid, photos showcased the 54-year-old record executive pacing around at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in casual clothes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At some point, Combs reportedly fled the country, with his private jet most recently said to have landed on the ground in Antigua.
Various reports claimed the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was headed to Cape Verde, an island country of West Africa located in the central Atlantic Ocean that notably does not have an extradition treaty in place with he United States (Antigua and Barbuda do).
Page Six received a statement from Ventura's attorney.