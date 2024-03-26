Cassie Ventura 'Hopes' Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Be Held 'Responsible for His Depraved Conduct' After Rapper's Home Was Raided

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," the "Long Way 2 Go" singer's attorney Douglas Wigdor said in a statement shared with a news publication. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

Wigdor is also representing an unidentified woman choosing to go by the name Jane Doe – who filed a lawsuit against the "I'll Be Missing You" actor in December 2023, alleging she was gang-raped by Combs, ex-Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and a third unnamed man at a Manhattan recording studio when she was 17.